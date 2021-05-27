Lipinski honored at Youth at Risk Conference

BEVERLY — Northshore Recovery High School Principal Michelle Lipinski was awarded the Diruhi Mattian Award at the 20th annual Youth at Risk Conference on Wednesday.
Lipinski is a founder and the principal of Northshore Recovery High School in Beverly, where shei has helped hundreds of students overcome addiction and live successful lives since the school opened in 2006, according to a press release announcing the award.
"Michelle has a unique ability to not only support but also encourage staff to achieve their fullest potential," said Michael Duda, senior pastor of First Church in Wenham and founder of the Youth at Risk Conference. "She is respected in the community, revered by her colleagues, and loved by her students."
Lipinski said she has strived to provide safe spaces for vulnerable, marginalized youth to feel the "big love" they need to survive and thrive.
"I have learned in my professional and personal life that life is too short for resentments," she said. "People may cause unintentional harm but we need to rise above and always make others feel they are loved and they belong."
The Diruhi Mattian Award is given annually at the Youth at Risk Conference to people who have made outstanding contributions in serving at-risk youth. The award is named in honor of Diruhi Mattian, a social worker who was dedicated to her profession and driven to make a difference in the lives of young people. She was killed by a teenage client in 2008.
The Youth at Risk Conference began in 2000 and is the region's only annual all-day conference for professionals who work with at-risk youth. The conference was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was held virtually for the first time on Wednesday.
The conference offered 40 live workshops on a variety of topics, including race, culture and ethnicity; childhood trauma; mental health services for young adults; and exploring the experiences of autistic transgender young adults.
Pathways for Children is the organizational partner for the conference. Pathways for Children provides full-day, year-round education, support, programs and activities for children and families impacted by economic and social inequality. Its programs serve more than 2,500 people from North Shore communities every year.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||