SWAMPSCOTT — A Newton man who may have mulled over the wine selection a bit too long after police say he held up a Swampscott liquor store has been indicted.
Christopher Hoffman, 35, of 924 Washington St. is scheduled to be in Salem Superior Court on June 25 for arraignment on one count of unarmed robbery. He had previously pleaded not guilty to a similar charge in Lynn District Court following his arrest.
Police said in January that Hoffman went into Burrill Street Liquors on the afternoon of Jan. 28 with a note that read, "All cash from drawer" and "I assure no problem," signed, "anon."
The owner instead ran out of the store and called police.
Hoffman allegedly grabbed a $20 roll of coins and a mid-range bottle of wine. Police were pulling up as he left. He dropped the wine and was arrested. Police also discovered that he was wanted on a warrant in Rhode Island.
