BOXFORD — Officials are saying little about a fatal one-car accident Friday afternoon in Boxford.
According initial reports, the driver of a Subaru Outback struck a tree about 4 p.m. in the vicinity of 104 Killam Hill Road (Route 97), and died of injuries.
Boxford police confirmed the fatality, but were unable to provide more information as the Massachusetts State Police had taken over the case.
But a call to the state police offered no new information. Officials said they had not done a report, and Boxford police could provide details.
The state police accident reconstruction team was at the scene, they said, and was working up a report, which normally takes weeks to months to complete.
Another call to Boxford Police referred questions back to the state police.
The public information officer of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office — who normally deals with vehicle deaths only if crime related — added little.
Spokesman Glen Johnson could offer a few small details — the make and model of the car and that the driver was the only person in the vehicle.
As of Tuesday, the driver’s name remained unreleased, as their gender and hometown. The cause of death is still undetermined, as is the cause of the crash.