Little Neck house fire caused by wood burning stove

IPSWICH — A fire that destroyed a house on Little Neck Monday afternoon was determined to be an accident caused by a wood burning stove, according to a statement from the Ipswich police and fire departments.
The house, at 61 River Road, sustained $300,000 worth of damage and is uninhabitable, according to the statement.
Ipswich firefighters responded to a report of the fire around 3:05 p.m. Monday. They could see the smoke while on their way to the scene.
When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the eaves and second floor windows of the two-story house. The fire spread throughout the entire second floor while fire crews stretched a hose to begin putting out the blaze from the inside.
Firefighters first attacked the flames from the outside, then extinguished the fire from the inside. The fire was under control by about 3:55 p.m., according to the statement.
No one was injured. One resident was home at the time of the fire but was able to get out before firefighters arrived. According to the statement, the resident did not require assistance from the American Red Cross.
The wood frame condo was built in 1865 and valued at $306,100, according to town assessor's records.
Firefighters from Rowley, Topsfield and Essex also responded to the scene. The Boxford, Newbury and Manchester fire departments provided station coverage.
“I would like to thank the members of the Ipswich Fire Department as well as those neighboring departments that assisted during the fire,” Ipswich fire Chief Andy Theriault said. “Thankfully due to their quick and decisive work there were no injuries as a result of the fire.”
