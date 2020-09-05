SALEM — Venues and points of interest across Massachusetts, including the Peabody Essex Museum, were lit up red this week, part of a nationwide campaign to raise awareness of the plight the live entertainment industry and its workers are facing during the COVID-19 crisis.
The #RedAlertRestart event took place in more than 50 cities and was an effort of the We Make Events Coalition, which is calling on Congress to provide relief for a field it says remains at 96% unemployment nationwide.
"While other parts of the economy have reopened, or have plans to reopen, there's no end in sight yet for our industry," said Colleen Glynn, business manager of the Boston stagehands union, IATSE Local 11. "Local 11 members, who still have their health benefits through our union hall, are struggling to pay for other necessities. Many, many industry workers are worse off. It's serious, and it's affecting 12 million families nationwide. The time to take action is long overdue."
||||