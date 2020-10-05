SALEM — If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught the North Shore anything, it’s that there’s no stopping Halloween.
Going into 2020, the tourism season was expected to be the largest on record. An October with five weekends and a Halloween night landing not just on a Saturday, but on a full moon, were expected to shatter previous years’ records for turnout.
City leaders have responded to the pandemic by shelving many of the Salem’s Haunted Happenings hallmarks. The first Thursday of October lacked a parade. Vendor tents won’t line the Pedestrian Mall. Buskers and street performers have been impacted, tour groups are capped at much smaller numbers, and more.
Still, sidewalks are packed with witch hats and shopping bags. Lines routinely form outside of major attractions, so much that officials are talking about what happens when waiting lines outside businesses collide. And crowds are expected to be so heavy that officials are discussing the “worst-case scenario” of periodically closing the Pedestrian Mall to pedestrians — something that has never happened — when crowds get too thick to ensure safety.
This week, The Salem News will host a series of conversations on Facebook with city officials, business leaders and others to tell this story. Five days, and five themes, will unpack how the tourism season has played out, what is expected for October, and the steps being taken to protect Salem residents, workers and visitors. To follow the conversations live, visit the Salem News Facebook page at facebook.com/SalemMANews.
Monday, Oct. 5: What is happening? Meet two of the city’s biggest tourism draws, and get an inside look on what crowds have been like this year and why they’re so large.
9 a.m.: Tina Jordan, director, Salem Witch Museum
1 p.m.: Julie Arrison-Bishop, community engagement director, House of the Seven Gables
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Why is it happening? Hear from two people who work more long-range on the tourism season, what they’re doing to handle crowds, and where they think the season is heading.
Noon: Kate Fox, executive director, Destination Salem
2 p.m.: Claire Kallelis, general manager, Hawthorne Hotel
Wednesday, Oct. 7: What is being done? How has City Hall responded to the tourism issue this year, and what steps are being taken to keep COVID-19 exposure as low as possible?
10 a.m.: Kim Driscoll, mayor, City of Salem
Thursday, Oct. 8: What can residents do? From keeping tourists honest about wearing masks to helping point visitors in the right direction, what are some of the things residents can do to take ownership of the city’s health and safety this season?
Noon: Kylie Sullivan, executive director, Salem Main Streets
Friday, Oct. 9: The final night. What are officials expecting for Saturday, Oct. 31, and what are some of the discussions playing out now to manage the chaos of Halloween in an already chaotic pandemic?
11 a.m.: Kim Driscoll, mayor, City of Salem; Dennis King, acting chief, and Fred Ryan, captain, Salem Police.