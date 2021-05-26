The death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was murdered by a now former police officer during an arrest on May 25, 2020, inspired widespread calls for criminal justice reform and racial justice.
One year later, North Shore activists and community leaders say there is still work to be done.
Naisha Tatis, a 19-year-old social work student at Salem State University, was one of the primary organizers of a walk in Beverly protesting Floyd’s death at the hands of police and rallying around the Black Lives Matter movement which was sweeping the country.
“We needed people to understand that changes really needed to be made, not only around the country, but even in this city,” Tatis, who is Latina and Dominican, said about why she felt compelled to get involved in the movement.
“Before this summer, it was just, ‘Oh, things happen in this country,’ but we thought, ‘Well, it's over there, it's not over here.’ I think this summer really made us realize this can happen anywhere. It's not limited to one city or one part of the country.”
Tatis said Beverly has made several important changes over the past year, including the establishment of a Race Equity Task Force.
“I’m happy to see people are starting to do something to make sure everyone is equal and receives the same opportunities," Tatis said. "It brought a smile to my face to see all that this one summer has done and how it has been almost a year since that all happened and there is still stuff happening. That makes me very, very happy.”
Hilary Robinson, vice president of the North Shore chapter of the NAACP and an associate professor of law and sociology at Northeastern University, agreed that the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020 inspired real change in Massachusetts and on the North Shore.
“The death of George Floyd was so excruciating that white people who had right thinking about race but not right action, or no action frankly at all, and were not involved in the fight for racial justice, something about that death said to white people in 2020 that enough is enough,” Robinson, who is biracial, said. “It is not enough to put a Black Lives Matter sign on my lawn and believe in racial equality. I have to do something.”
Robinson pointed to the newly created Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, which aims to evaluate police misconduct and hold law enforcement officers accountable, as one of the important changes prompted by the Black Lives Matter movement this past year. Her own organization, the North Shore branch of the NAACP, also formed in the aftermath of Floyd's death. The group advocates for both legislative and cultural change related to racial justice.
"The progress is you cannot not see it," she said about all the changes made this past year. "You can't unsee what you've seen. That's progress because a lot of us were living in our pleasant lives and not seeing. The combination of the pandemic, that transformation of working at home and all of us just having everything change I think opened our eyes."
The youth movement
In Salem, Mayor Kim Driscoll said the city has taken steps to address the concerns of protesters and supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, including reviewing the Salem Police Department’s use of force policy, having discussions about potentially requiring police officers to wear body cameras and creating a Race Equity Task Force.
“When you look at something like racism that has been systemic not just in Salem, but in the country, it will take many actions to overcome that,” Driscoll said. “But acknowledging it is a big first step that this exists, that we have systems that treat people differently based on the color of their skin, that we have different outcomes for people based on what they look like. We are acknowledging that that is not OK, that racism is a public health crisis and that we as a city and as a community want to do all we can to break down those barriers and end systemic racism in all its forms. That is the most important step any community can take, because that frees you up to do the work.”
Driscoll said she was greatly impacted and impressed by the predominantly young people who organized walks and protests in the city.
“I think hearing the voices of young people in the community who were just aching for change, certainly the impression which was left on me was we need to do better by this generation,” she said.
Driscoll said she credits young activists for sparking conversations that she said were long overdue.
“I was at these protests myself, and I think we needed to have these conversations as a community, but more importantly we need to act. We owe them more. These are young adults who are not going to put up with the world many of us were raised in, and we need to make a change.”
Because every individual experiences the world in a different way and views the world through different lenses, Driscoll said, conversations about race and injustice can often be “messy.”
“But I think we've only scratched the surface with building more equitable systems, whether that's in schools and education, police and law enforcement and housing and transportation and how we approach criminal justice."
Robinson, Tatis and Driscoll all agreed — the changes need to continue.
Driscoll said, “We are not done. We are not going to be done a year from now, and we're not going to be done two years from now. This is work we need to continue to be vigilant about and acknowledge and measure and hold ourselves accountable to take.”
Tatis said she regularly prays for the local community and for the nation as the country takes steps to advance racial justice.
“The work is truly never done,” Tatis said. “We can make as many changes on the outside to our communities and in our schools, but at the end of the day, the change has to be within ourselves. People inside themselves have to change the way they think, and until that changes, we can only do so much. Until people who have those ideas and have been racist in the past change their hearts, we can only do so much. People in this community who have worked so hard can only do so much until those people decide to change. So yes, there is still a lot of work to be done just to get people to work together and for people to see that Black lives matter.”
