A total of 723 local businesses have received loans under the Payment Protection Program, according to records released this week by the federal government.
The loans ranged up to $10 million and went to a variety of business types, from small manufacturing companies to auto dealerships to private schools.
The program is designed to provide an incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic. The loans have an interest rate of 1% and can be forgiven if the employer keeps or quickly rehires employees and maintains salary levels, according to the Small Business Administration.
The government listed the loans in ranges, not exact amounts. It did not release the names of the businesses that received loans under $150,000.
Here are the local companies that received loans in the top two ranges.
$5 million-$10 million
Danvers
Copyright Clearance Center
Kelly Automotive Group
Mortgage Network
Sumaria Systems
Peabody
Jeol USA
JRM Hauling & Recycling Services
Wenham
Gordon College
$2 million-$5 million
Beverly
Landmark School
Shore Country Day School
YMCA of the North Shore
Danvers
Boston Pie
Construction Management & Builders
Diluigis Inc.
Insight Service Group
International Cars LTD
North Shore Mechanical Contractors
St. John's Preparatory School
Townsend Oil Co.
Hamilton
Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary
Middleton
Nel Corporation
O'Mahony & Sons Electrical
United Civil
Peabody
Peabody Motor Sports
Pediatric Health Care Associates
Sports Medicine North Orthopedic Surgery
YMCA of Metro North
Salem
E. Amanti & Sons
Groom Construction Co.
Peabody Essex Museum
Salem Glass Co.