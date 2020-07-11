A total of 723 local businesses have received loans under the Payment Protection Program, according to records released this week by the federal government.

The loans ranged up to $10 million and went to a variety of business types, from small manufacturing companies to auto dealerships to private schools.

The program is designed to provide an incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic. The loans have an interest rate of 1% and can be forgiven if the employer keeps or quickly rehires employees and maintains salary levels, according to the Small Business Administration.

The government listed the loans in ranges, not exact amounts. It did not release the names of the businesses that received loans under $150,000.

Here are the local companies that received loans in the top two ranges. 

$5 million-$10 million

Danvers

Copyright Clearance Center

Kelly Automotive Group

Mortgage Network

Sumaria Systems

Peabody

Jeol USA

JRM Hauling & Recycling Services

Wenham

Gordon College

$2 million-$5 million

Beverly

Landmark School

Shore Country Day School

YMCA of the North Shore

Danvers

Boston Pie

Construction Management & Builders

Diluigis Inc.

Insight Service Group

International Cars LTD

North Shore Mechanical Contractors

St. John's Preparatory School

Townsend Oil Co.

Hamilton

Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary

Middleton

Nel Corporation 

O'Mahony & Sons Electrical

United Civil

Peabody

Peabody Motor Sports

Pediatric Health Care Associates

Sports Medicine North Orthopedic Surgery

YMCA of Metro North

Salem

E. Amanti & Sons

Groom Construction Co.

Peabody Essex Museum

Salem Glass Co. 

