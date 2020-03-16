A Swampscott resident has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, town officials announced Monday afternoon.
It was the latest development in a quickly-evolving public health emergency that has led to eight confirmed cases in Essex County as of Monday. Statewide, there are now 197 confirmed cases, according to figures released by the Department of Public Health Monday.
The Swampscott Health Department announced the finding Monday afternoon. The result must still be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so it is not among the eight cases that have been confirmed in Essex County.
In the meantime, the resident, whose identity is not being released, "is now self-isolating."
The health department is notifying and offering guidance to that person's close contacts, according to the press release.
"At this time, due to privacy concerns and laws, the town is unable to disseminate information about the individual’s identity, location, or the circumstances surrounding their contraction of the virus," the emailed release from Allie Fiske, the assistant to the town administrator, said.
"While we cannot provide any additional specific information to the public including family information, places recently visited, or close contacts, the Health Department will publicly share the number of presumed positive cases in our community as this information is updated by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health which is performing extensive contact tracing to identify close contacts of this case," Fiske said in the release.
Salem has not had any confirmed cases of coronavirus, the city's fire chief, John Giunta, said Monday.
Schools are now expected to remain closed for at least three weeks, other public buildings shuttered for at least the next several days in many communities, and restaurants and bars now being restricted as of Tuesday to takeout food service only.
Most of the area's school districts were preparing to offer "grab and go" lunches for children, many of whom rely on free or reduced-price meals.
In Beverly, for example, free lunches, regardless of eligibility, will be available for pickup weekdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the High School on Sohier Road, and at three other locations: Apple Village at 600 Manor Road, Goldway Park on South Hardy Street and Holcroft Park on Gage Street, from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
The YMCA of the North Shore will continue to offer child care but closed its other facilities on Monday at noon, through April 7.
In an email sent to members, Executive Director Chris Lovasco said the decision was "difficult" but necessary to ensure the safety of staff and members.
"We will be running essential childcare in our Ys to support those in our community who must work to keep us safe and to care for children and families most in need," said Lovasco.
The MBTA will also go to a reduced schedule on its commuter rail system due to decreased ridership. The new schedule for the Newburyport/Rockport lines, which serve much of the North Shore and Cape Ann, is available at https://cdn.mbta.com/sites/default/files/route_pdfs/2020-winter/2020-cr-reduced-newburyport-rockport.pdf.
While acknowledging that the changes may inconvenience some riders, “The MBTA plays an important role in slowing the spread of the coronavirus while continuing to provide critical services to medical professionals and other employees in key industries that rely on public transit,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak in a press release.
A comprehensive list of schedule changes can be found at mbta.com/coronavirus.
The North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly has also canceled all shows scheduled for March and April, joining other North Shore venues who have already announced that they will be shutting down.
The shows include "Macbeth," "A Year With Frog & Toad," "From Stardust to Penny Lane," "Anything Goes," "Frozen Jr." and "Broadway Spotlight." Ticket holders for these shows will receive refunds.
The theater plans to re-open in time for May's run of "Mamma Mia!"
“Our team has been closely monitoring this situation, and in communication with local and state authorities as we work together to devise a plan to tackle this necessary pause,” said North Shore Music Theatre owner and producer Bill Hanney.
Elsewhere in Essex County, the Superior Court clerks offices will re-open along with the rest of the state on Wednesday, said Essex Clerk of Courts Thomas Driscoll. That could change if state trial court officials decide to extend the court closures statewide.
None of his staff, nor any of their family members, have tested positive for the virus, he confirmed.
The situation had led to some concern last week, after an employee reported that she and her husband had socialized with someone who was said to be positive; that worker immediately self-quarantined and the offices where she had worked were cleaned, a judge said last week.
Courts statewide will remain closed Tuesday, with some staff available for emergencies, such as arrest warrants, abuse or harassment protection orders, and civil commitments for substance abuse or mental health crises.
Visiting hours at the Middleton Jail, the Women in Transition center in Salisbury and the Essex County Pre-Release and Re-entry Center in Lawrence have been suspended through March 28. The South Bay House of Correction in Boston, where most women awaiting trial in Essex County are now held, has also suspended visitation, according to the Suffolk County sheriff's department.
