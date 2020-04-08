Local Democrats applaud Sanders' decision to drop out of race

Local Democrats said Bernie Sanders made the right decision in dropping out of the presidential race on Wednesday, a move that clears the way for Joe Biden to secure the party's nomination.
Sanders, the senator from Vermont, announced his decision to withdraw from the race, acknowledging that the path to victory is "virtually impossible."
"If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination I would certainly continue the campaign, but it's just not there," Sanders told supporters.
Marilyn Hazel, chairwoman of the Danvers Democratic Town Committee, called Sanders' withdrawal "the patriotic thing to do." She said having Biden as the presumptive nominee will provide clarity at a difficult time, when the coronavirus pandemic has cast a pall of uncertainty over campaigns, conventions and elections.
"Things are so upside down right now, I just think it makes everything simple," said Hazel, who is a Biden supporter.
Hazel said she has a great deal of respect for Sanders, whose progressive ideas around health care and the economy have influenced the Democratic party since he first ran for president in 2016. But ultimately she thinks Biden has a better chance of beating President Donald Trump in November.
"He's brought things to the fore that should've been brought to the fore," Hazel said of Sanders. "But I am a moderate and I am practical. I don't think at this point in history that he would be successful in getting single-payer health care. I just don't think this is the time."
Eileen Duff, a Democratic State Committee member and a state governor's councilor, said Sanders' decision to end his presidential bid was "timely."
"I understand that it's probably painful for him and his supporters," said Duff, who was a supporter of Senator Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the race last month. "I actually think that by waiting this long — longer than some of us would've liked — he's going to go into the convention with a lot of strength for many of the planks in his platform."
In making his announcement, Sanders called Biden a "very decent man" but did not offer an explicit endorsement of the former vice president.
Sanders said his name would remain on the ballot in states that have not yet held primaries so he can gain more delegates and "exert significant influence" on the Democratic platform.
Biden, who is backed by much of the party’s establishment, told supporters at a virtual fundraiser that he had a “short conversation” with Sanders on Wednesday.
"He didn’t just run a political campaign. He created a movement,” Biden said. “That’s a good thing for our nation and our future. His campaign has ended, but I know his leadership will continue."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com. Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.
