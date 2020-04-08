Local Democrats applaud Sanders' decision to drop out of race

Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain likely. High 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 37F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.