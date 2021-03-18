PEABODY — This time last year, George Kougianos and his employees at Brothers Restaurant and Deli in Peabody were feeling intense anxiety about potentially bringing home the coronavirus to their families. Kougianos, who owns Brothers, said he used to remove his clothes in the front doorway and immediately rinse off when he returned home from work.
“I’m sure some of my employees were doing that too,” he said. “They’ve got family and relatives and young kids. It was a huge burden, but we all got through. This vaccine is a huge weight lifted off our shoulders, and it’s been a long time coming.”
Gov. Charlie Baker announced on March 17 that anyone over the age of 60, as well as “essential workers”— including restaurant workers, grocery story employees and other retail workers — will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on March 22. Kougianos and others said they believe this signals a major turning point in the vaccine rollout.
“I feel like we interact with the public just as much as many of the other people on the list, and although obviously we want to wait our turn, we are very anxious (to get the shot),” Kougianos said. “I feel this is a really good thing, and it came at a good time... We've all been talking about it already. This is something we all wanted and we’re all excited about it. I haven't heard one person here say they won't be getting it. We all just want to get back to normal and create a new normal.”
Kougianos said the cafe takes steps to keep the establishment clean and enforce mask wearing and social distancing, but given the sheer number of people restaurant employees sometimes come into contact with on any given day, Brothers employees still experience a tremendous amount of anxiety about potentially being exposed to the virus.
“Everyone will feel so much more comfortable. We are doing our part to stop the spread of the virus, but this is a huge, huge sigh of relief,” he said.
C.R. Lyons, a funeral director at Lyons & Sons Funeral Home in Danvers and the president of the Massachusetts Funeral Director Association, said even though he feels funeral home workers should have been eligible for the vaccine earlier in the state’s rollout, he's extremely relieved to finally have a set date when he and his staff of 10 will become eligible.
“I'm trying to think positively about the situation,” he said, explaining that the past year has been emotionally and physically exhausting for funeral home workers. “We are able to do it now, and we are excited to see so many more people be able to get vaccinated as well. Certainly there is a sense of relief, and we feel a little more secure doing the job we do, knowing our vaccinations are around the corner.”
Lyons said funeral directors are not only present for gatherings like wakes and funerals, but also go into nursing homes, hospitals and other environments where there are confirmed cases of COVID-19. In January, Lyons said, he and the staff had handled the remains of more than 75 people who died as a result of COVID-19. He previously led an effort to petition the state to move funeral directors up in the vaccine rollout.
Lyons added he is finally starting to feel optimistic about the future, and feels that the public is more appreciative of the services funeral homes offer.
“Obviously there is and was the concern about contracting the illness, but then the frustrations that families are feeling, the services they really want to have for their loved ones and how difficult it has been for them,” he said, “The hardest thing as a funeral director to deal with has been the limitations put in place to protect them. It can be an incredibly difficult thing to not honor the life of someone you love and care about when you want to do that.”
Jon Hurst, the president of the Massachusetts Retailers Association, said the expansion of vaccine availability is good news for North Shore businesses and those who patronize them.
“I think it's all about feeling safe and being comfortable and being able to serve the customer,” said Hurst, who lives in Beverly. “If you are feeling apprehensive and not particularly feeling good about coming into the workplace, chances are you're not serving as well as you would usually, or showing up as much as you would otherwise. It really is all about having a workforce that is positive and comfortable in their jobs, which in these cases, involves serving a customer face-to-face.”
Hurst said if customers know restaurant and retail employees are eligible to get vaccinated, they might be more likely to go out to eat or shop locally.
“I feel like the tide is turning,” he said, adding that he feels optimistic about the North Shore’s economy. “I think consumer confidence is going up. Members (restaurants and retail shops) feel like things are so much better now than February, and I feel like it will be even better in April. Restaurants are going to be outdoors again, and people are feeling more comfortable going out and spending money. Frankly, there is a whole lot of pent-up demand from being at home, and that pent-up demand and that restlessness, so to speak, bodes well for a good spring and even better summer.”
This is all very welcome news in unprecedented circumstances, he noted.
“I've experienced a lot of tough economic times, but nothing parallels the last 12 months,” he said. “We've certainly, no question, lost some members, and we will see some members reduce their footprints. A lot of them saw sales drop...as much as 100% if they were totally shut down, but it got a little better.
“All too often we've looked at the glass half-empty, and it's time to flip the narrative and be positive and look at all the positive things going on,” Hurst said. “For people that have been essential and serving us all along, they are going to feel more comfortable and therefore customers will feel more comfortable, and that is good for the local economy. More and more people will soon be going out at the Salem waterfront or Cabot Street in Beverly.”
For Kougianos and his staff, access to the vaccine is just a "huge weight lifted off our shoulders."
“For months, everyone has been wondering when it would be our turn, and finally for the first time in a while, the future feels bright,” he said.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||