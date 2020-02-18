Colored lobsters are quite rare for regional lobstermen to come across, unless you grew up in the Porter family.
Two recent catches were rare enough to be donated to the New England Aquarium, where the saltwater sea bugs now live away from predators and lobster traps.
"We were just hauling gear, and the traps are coming up, quite a few lobsters in them... and they all look alike," said Bill Porter, captain and owner of Neysa A, a fishing boat based in Marblehead. "There's female lobsters, V-notch lobsters in there, lobsters that are too smaller, lobsters that are too big and some that are the right size."
Then, on occasion, there are some that stand out. That happened in November for Porter, when one trap came up with a bright, sky blue lobster mixed in with the dark red and brown ones.
"I've been lobstering my whole life. Since I was 5 years old, I was on the boat, and that was the first one like that that I had seen, blue like that," Porter said. "Even just the pictures don't do it justice. When you hold it in one hand and then hold a regular lobster in the other and compare the two? It's pretty wild."
The lobster, a female weighing about 1.5 pounds, is now one of 10 being cared for by the New England Aquarium, according to senior aquarist Bill Murphy.
"It's on display right now in our Isles of Shoals exhibit," Murphy said, adding that the others are in various places. "They're all different colors. I have orange, blue, one that's almost half and half. We have another that's fully half and half on display in the 'touch tank.' I have one that's a calico."
How exactly does this happen? Sometimes, it is a dietary issue, according to Murphy. But in other cases — like these ones — it's a genetic mutation.
The issue boils down to protein in the shells, according to the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance. A pigment called astaxanthin naturally appears red, but when it binds with certain proteins, it can appear blue or — an even rarer event — yellow.
Blue lobsters are widely considered to occur at a rate of one in every two million. Yellow lobsters, called "canary lobsters" by some, occur at a rate of around one in 30 million.
Porter, it turns out, has caught them both.
"I caught a yellow one in 2017. That made it to the aquarium," he said. "Then we caught the blue one this year."
The yellow lobster was also donated to the aquarium. Currently weighing in at about 2 pounds, the banana-colored crustacean is kept "behind the scenes" and used in live-animal presentations, Murphy said.
The lobsters have created an interesting story to be told for Patriot Seafoods, a Salem-based business owned by Chris Porter, Bill Porter's cousin and buyer for everything he catches.
Interestingly, rare catches are a little less impressive to the business owner, Chris Porter explained.
"If you think about how many millions of pounds that are landed in a year, if there's 3 to 4 million landed in Massachusetts, and even more in Maine... they do show up," Chris Porter said. "A lot of guys will throw them back, so we just know it's a really cool talking point. People want to see that, and the aquarium loves to have that for the exhibit."
A canary lobster isn't the rarest that can be found. White lobsters are known to pop up at a rate of about 1 in 100 million, according to the Community Alliance. In these cases, the lobster is actually albino, and it completely lacks pigment altogether.
That also causes white lobsters to stand out for one further reason. In all other cases, where color is determined by pigment responding to protein, cooking the lobster destroys the protein — giving the lobster the bright red color many are accustomed to. That happens for all lobsters with pigment — meaning a yellow or blue lobster will come out just as red as any other after being cooked, according to Murphy.
The white lobster, however, lacks pigment completely — so it is the only lobster to come out as off-color as it goes in, according to the Community Alliance.
"We had a white one, actually. Years ago, when I first started here," Murphy said. "Then the half-and-halves are pretty rare. I think they're one in 50 million."
So what does one do when they land a lobster with million-to-one level odds attached to it? Apparently, not much — as was the case with Bluey.
That's the sky blue lobster's name, by the way.
"We kind of... you know, we kinda just kept working," Bill Porter said. "At the end of the day, when we were taking everything out of the tank, the guys who were with me were taking all these pictures. I got a hold of Chris and told him to call the aquarium."
