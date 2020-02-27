The risk is still low in Massachusetts, but Salem Hospital is ready should patients arrive in the coming weeks and months with the novel coronavirus, which has sickened and killed thousands around the globe in the past three months.
"We don't know what will happen, but we've done anything we can to prepare that we might see COVID-19 in this region," said Amy Courtney, the director of infection control and patient safety for North Shore Medical Center, which operates Salem Hospital.
Those preparations include a "lot of training and education" for staff on best practices, emergency protocols and incident command, in the event of an outbreak, as well as screening patients and heightened emphasis on protective masks and other personal protective equipment to guard against spread of the virus.
"The situation is evolving on a daily basis," said Courtney, and the hospital is adapting and anticipating changes in protocol as they arise.
This is all in accordance with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The main priority, Courtney said, is always for the safety of both patients and staff.
Other local hospitals are taking the same precautions.
Dan Marra, a spokesman for Beth Israel Lahey Health — which includes Beverly Hospital, Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and Anna Jaques in Newburyport — said all of their hospitals are participating in a large BILH multidisciplinary task force that's carefully monitoring the international outbreak.
"We are prepared should a patient present with a suspected or confirmed case of this virus," said Marra, in a statement. "While we do not have any suspected cases at the hospital at this time, we follow CDC guidelines for precautions and appropriate personal protective equipment in caring for patients."
He added the hospitals are also screening for relevant travel history, as well as seasonal screenings for fever or respiratory viral illness, and counsel all patients about travel to high-risk areas identified by the CDC.
"We have also shared educational materials and algorithms for evaluation and care of potential cases to all staff and clinicians so that they understand the basics of this infection," he said.
Federal health officials have said the new virus — called COVID-19 — which emerged in December in Wuhan, China, has sickened at least 60 people in the United States. A total of more than 81,000 cases around the world — mainly in China — have been reported and killed 2,700 globally.
Screening and self-quarantine
In Massachusetts, where officials say the risk for an outbreak is low, the state has been helping monitor people in self-quarantine in their homes to see if they showed symptoms of the virus. Of the 608 who were under self-quarantine, 377 have already completed their monitoring and have been released without symptoms.
The monitoring typically extends over a 14-day period. If there are no symptoms after that period, the individual is determined to be in the clear.
There has been a single case of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. The man, who is in his 20s and a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, had traveled to Wuhan, China, and sought medical care soon after his return.
State officials say the man is "doing well" and continues to recover in self-quarantine.
"We're screening patients to ID anyone who has traveled to high risk regions," said Courtney. And if Salem Hospital confirms that a patient has coronavirus, that person will be promptly isolated and placed in an airborne isolation room.
The hospital has several of these rooms, which are used to care for patients with infectious diseases, which could range from measles to tuberculosis, she said. The rooms, single-occupancy spaces, provide a negative pressure environment designed to isolate and contain airborne pathogens.
Courtney noted the hospital made similar preparations before when faced with outbreaks of ebola, SARS and MERS. COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to SARS and MERS.
"We're working diligently as a (health) system on preparation and...sharing resources," she said, referring to the larger Partners HealthCare network. Sharing expertise within that network is key, she said.
'Prepared for the worst, hope for the best'
Over at American Family Care, which runs an urgent care clinic in Beverly, the staff are conducting mock patient drills to train for the scenario in which a person infected with coronavirus walks into the clinic seeking care.
According to an email from a spokesperson, the clinic is following CDC guidelines and following the same protocols as local hospitals. The clinic also urges families to take basic precautions like frequent hand-washing, cleaning surfaces and staying home if you're sick.
Local health officials have been taking a similar tack, sharing the latest updates from the state Department of Public Health on COVID-19, as well as precautionary hygiene measures, on their city and town websites. They're also reminding people that chances of catching the flu are still higher than contracting coronavirus.
"I still think we have a lot to learn about the virus. There's a lot coming out every day from the CDC," Courtney said, of the news Thursday that a California patient apparently contracted the virus without either traveling out of the country or having contact with someone who did.
"The most important thing is that we as a hospital are prepared for the worst and hope for the best," she said. "It's really hard to predict what may happen."
Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday he will release a plan next week on steps Massachusetts is taking to prepare for a possible outbreak of the virus.
Baker told reporters that since the beginning of the month there have been daily conversations among the state Department of Public Health, the CDC and local health departments about COVID-19. He said he's also been on calls for governors with the CDC and the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
He said the federal government has already taken steps to screen those arriving in the U.S. from affected regions.
“I would expect that by the beginning of next week we’ll probably have a fully formulated plan that we can show people," Baker said. “But again I would point out that here in Massachusetts, based on the data and the information and the guidance that we’ve received so far, this remains a low threat.”
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
