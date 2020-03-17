Local hospitals say they are prepared

SALEM — The president of North Shore Medical Center said the hospital is prepared to handle a surge of coronavirus patients, but also cautioned that it's hard to predict exactly how big the crisis will become.
"The problem is we're preparing for the worst but we don't actually know what's coming," Dr. David Roberts said. "It's an unknown."
Roberts said the Salem hospital was at about 82% capacity on Tuesday, which he said is about average. There were 14 patients in the intensive care unit, which can accommodate 20.
"The wave has not hit us in a big way as of today," he said. "I don't know the size of the wave and I don't know when it's going to come."
Hospitals around the country are prepared for an expected increase in patients as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow. North Shore Medical Center, which has a total of 362 beds, has taken several steps to free beds, Roberts said.
The hospital has stopped most elective surgeries, which account for about 40 beds on a given day. It has re-purposed one of its medical floors to be able to take patients who are on respirators. Roberts said the hospital has 20 respirators and five "backups," and is looking to purchase more.
If more space is needed, some patients could go home sooner or move to rehab facilities, according to Roberts.
Roberts said the public has been heeding the advice of medical experts and not going to the emergency room unnecessarily.
"They're being smart," he said.
The hospital is also screening and restricting visitors.
Roberts encouraged people to maintain social distance from each other, while at the same time providing emotional support.
"It's not good for your health to be in a high-stress state of mind for weeks and weeks," he said. "Talk to each other about people's fears and worries."
"We are prepared," Roberts added. "If you need us we are here. We are prepared and we are staffed and we have the equipment to take care of you."
Phil Cormier, president of Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals, was not available for an interview. In a statement, he said the hospitals have taken "strong steps" to prepare for the situation, including restricting and screening visitors and postponing non-urgent elective surgeries.
A tent has been set up outside Beverly Hospital to accommodate potential increased demand, he said.
"We are continually reviewing our protocols and will update them as needed to keep our patients, staff and community healthy," Cormier said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
