BEVERLY — A man with a criminal history dating back to the early 1970s is now being held without bail in last month’s shooting death of a Beverly man.
Bruce Gunn, 64, will remain in custody at Middleton Jail through at least June 1, when a probable cause and bail hearing are scheduled, Salem District Court Judge Carol-Ann Fraser ordered Wednesday morning.
A not guilty plea was entered to the first-degree murder charge. Gunn is charged with shooting Donald Fogg Jr., 50, in Fogg’s Beverly apartment on March 13. Police had gone to Fogg’s Summer Street apartment around 6 p.m. in response to a report of shots being fired.
Gunn, who appeared in court via teleconference, spoke briefly, telling the judge he understood her ruling. “Yes I do, your honor.”
Prior to the hearing, prosecutor Kelleen Forlizzi and defense attorney Scott Gleason had already agreed to postpone any bail hearing — and any description of the March 13 allegations.
Fraser also granted a motion by Forlizzi to seal a nine-page affidavit filed by state police Trooper Josh Ulrich in support of the charge, on the grounds that it could jeopardize an ongoing investigation.
Forlizzi told the judge that investigators are looking into whether Gunn had any assistance in the aftermath of the crime.
The judge said she will reconsider the request on June 1.
Family members of Fogg were allowed to listen in on the arraignment.
Gunn was arrested without incident at 401 Cabot St. in Beverly around 5 a.m. Wednesday, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office.
Records show Gunn has a lengthy criminal history starting in 1972, interrupted by a nearly 20-year federal sentence on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in a 1992 case in Beverly. He was released from prison in 2012.
For a time, Gunn was living in Exeter, New Hampshire, federal probation records show, before moving back to Beverly.
‘He loved life’
Fogg’s family and friends say they cannot understand why anyone would have taken him away.
“He was so happy,” said his sister, Alysia Fogg. “He was such a happy person. To take that away ...”
His family said it believes Fogg became acquainted with Gunn through the woman who cleaned Fogg’s apartment, just weeks before he was killed. Gunn wasn’t part of Fogg’s large circle of friends, however.
Fogg, said his family, was a Patriots “superfan” who gathered with friends every weekend to watch games. The gatherings, though, were less about football and more “about bringing people together,” said his longtime friend April Savage — though she knows he would have been upset to learn about Tom Brady signing with Tampa Bay. “He would not be happy at all,” she said.
The two, who had dated years ago, shared a love of dogs and, for a time, custody of “Nugget,” one of many dogs Fogg had owned over the years. About six weeks before he was killed, Fogg had adopted “Dohickey,” a Dachshund mix.
Fogg also had four nieces, Sydnie, Savannah, Taya and Ashley.
“He was an amazing person,” said his sister, Wendi Capaviella, “and for this to happen to him was senseless.
“He never judged anybody,” she added. “If he disagreed, his phrase was, ‘Live your life, kid.”
A friend of the victim, Angela DiFazio, recalled Fogg as fun-loving, with a huge heart.
The two became friends in junior high school after learning they were born on the same day in the same hospital, she said. They worked in restaurants together over the years. Fogg eventually was able to go to Newbury College to study culinary arts and was well-known as a cook at several North Shore restaurants.
“Everybody I know that knew him all loved him,” said DiFazio. “He would make you feel good if you were sad. He was just about being happy.”
Just before he was killed, Fogg, who like many others at the time did not know how contagious the virus is, was planning a “coronavirus party,” and had already spent hundreds of dollars on food and drinks.
“He wanted to make sure everyone would be together and be OK,” said Capaviella. “That was him. He loved life and he loved his friends and family.”
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||