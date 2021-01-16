Local mother looks for driver who crashed into teen daughter

SALEM — A local mother is hoping to find the person who drove off after crashing into her 17-year-old daughter while she was skateboarding Wednesday evening at the intersection of Aborn and Boston streets.
Salem police Lt. Robert Lubas said a police report was filed in Salem on Friday, and the driver potentially faces criminal charges.
The mother, Joy Bramer of Peabody, said her daughter was out with friends on Jan. 12 when she texted Bramer to say she was on her way home.
“I have a rule of no skating in the street when it is dark,” Bramer said. “So when it is dark, she knows to go home, and usually she is good about showing up on time.”
Bramer said her daughter took longer than usual to get home that night. And when she arrived home, Bramer's daughter did not say anything unusual had happened.
“She tried to hide it from me because she thinks she is OK and she didn't break bones,” Bramer said. “But around 11 p.m. she started crying because her back was hurting. I asked her if she was really hurt, and she said it hurt to move. I saw she had bruises on her knee.”
The next day, Bramer’s daughter told her mother what happened.
“I went down the street, because I don’t live far away, and I began asking anyone if they had video from last night,” Bramer said.
Bramer said Marcelo and Sons Auto Repair on Aborn Street in Salem witnessed the crash and were able to share security footage showing the event.
“I was shaking and crying. I thought I was going to pass out. It’s terrifying,” Bramer said about the moment she saw the video of her daughter being hit by a car. “When I think about it, it's like a flash all over. I was crying so much.”
According to Bramer, both her daughter and the witnesses she spoke with said the driver left as soon as other people came running outside. Security footage Bramer posted to Facebook shows at least five people had witnessed the crash.
"She [Bramer's daughter] said the driver was yelling at her. The witnesses, and there were a lot of witnesses, they said when they came out she (the driver) took off," Bramer said.
Bramer acknowledged that her daughter was skating in the street after dark, and she said her daughter was not seriously injured in the crash.
"My daughter, she should know better not to skate at that time in the street, but this person, it is a criminal offense to hit somebody and just take off. It's not an OK thing to do. You can't just hit a kid and take off," Bramer said. "You have to make sure that she is OK. Call somebody, call her parents, take her to the hospital, call the police. You can't take off like that."
Lubas said the driver was in a Mitsubishi Eclipse, and police are looking through security footage in order to try and identify the license plate number.
Bramer said she is grateful that her daughter is alive and not seriously injured, but the past 48 hours have been extremely stressful.
"This happened to me, and I don't want this to happen to any other family," she said.
