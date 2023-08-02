Peabody
Monday
Police were called to the intersection of Lynn and Washington streets, at 12:04 a.m., for a car into a pole. The vehicle was towed, the operator was transported to Salem Hospital and the Municipal Light Plant was notified.
At 12:45 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Margin and Driscoll streets for a two-vehicle accident. One operator was transported to an undetermined ER and will be mailed a citation for speeding. Both vehicles were towed, one to the city garage.
An officer was sent to 9 Birchwood Road, at 8:46 a.m., for a parked vehicle. The vehicle had a flat tire and its registration had been revoked. The officer summoned a 25-year-old Revere woman to court on charges of operating an uninsured vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.
An officer reported, at 11:28 a.m., from the lobby at the Peabody Housing Authority having come upon a medical emergency in the lobby. The patient was transported to Salem Hospital by Atlantic.
A postal supervisor reported at 11:51 a.m. that the dog from 9 Sprague St. gets out of its yard and chases after the letter carriers. He said it is an ongoing issue, and the dog is unlicensed. Animal Control mailed a citation warning for the unrestrained, unlicensed and potentially unvaccinated dog to the owner. A license application and a copy of the leash law will be included. The owner has 7 days to comply.
A Dustin Street resident notified police, at 12:26 p.m., that he believes his moped has been stolen.
A person reported, at 2:39 p.m., from the Cheesecake Factory, 210C Andover Street, that his locked bike was stolen from the mall. An air tag was pinging in the area of 130 Shore Drive, so an officer was sent to check the area.
A person notified police, at 3:05 p.m., that money had been stolen from them at Forever 21 in the mall.
Police were sent to Nordstrom, 210N Andover St., after a well-being check was requested for a man under the influence. He declined medical attention, but was taken into custody on two active warrants, one out of Salem and the other from Woburn. Sean M. Russo, 51, of 200 Locust St., Apt. 601, Lynn. The Salem warrant dated 3/30/2021 was for one count of violating a restraining order and the other for the violation of an abuse prevention order. The Woburn warrant was for one count of larceny under $1,200 and the other was for receiving stolen property.
A caller told police she had gone to 4124 Crane Brook Way, at 9:29 p.m., to check the well-being of her aunt. She was transported to Lahey Burlington.
Salem
Sunday
Police were called to 34 Perkins St., at 3:06 a.m., for a disturbance.
At 5:13 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Canal and Lyme streets for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
A larceny report brought police to 117 Lafayette St., at 11:34 a.m.
An officer was sent to 116 Lafayette St., at 1:53 p.m., to speak with a person who was being harassed.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 205 Highland Ave., at 2:12 p.m.
An officer was sent to 460 Loring Ave., at 2:42 p.m., to deal with an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
A shoplifting incident brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 3:56 p.m.
A report of harassment brought police to 298 Washington St., at 6:09 p.m.
Police were called to 44 Prince St., at 7:20 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Officers went to 43 Loring Ave., at 10:42 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Monday
Police were sent to 34 Loring Ave., at 12:47 a.m., on a noise complaint.
A report of a single gunshot brought officers to the intersection of Ravenna and Highland avenues, at 1:01 a.m. They spoke with the caller who said they thought the sound came from the large, wooded area to the west and northwest of Ravenna.
An officer was sent to 176 Lafayette St. at 7:18 a.m., for a trespassing.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:25 a.m. in the vicinity of 11 Jackson St. and arrested a 38-year-old Lynn man on an outstanding warrant.
The report of a larceny brought police to 1000 Loring Ave., at 10:47 a.m.
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 12:55 p.m., for a shoplifting. They arrested a juvenile and turned them over to the parents.
An officer was sent to 19 Harbor St., at 1:05 p.m. to look into a report of threats.
Police responded to 91 Lafayette St., at 2:20 p.m., to break up a fight.
The report of a larceny brought police to 6 Cromwell St., at 2:23 p.m.
At 2:29 p.m., another reported larceny brought officers to 168 Essex St.
At 4:23 p.m., police were sent to 190 Lafayette St., to assist a person with a home or vehicle lockout.
The report of a past assault brought police to 95 Congress St., at 4:34 p.m.
An officer was called to 414 Essex St., at 4:46 p.m. to report on a larceny.
A call about getting threats brought police to 11 Dodge St., at 7:40 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of 139 Marlborough Road at 10:27 p.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 52 Dow St., at 11:11 p.m., to end a dispute.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was called to a Page Street address, at 6:04 p.m., for an intoxicated and agitated 17-year-old male.
Police were sent to Bed, Bath and Beyond to encourage an unwanted female guest to leave.
An officer was sent to 20 Northshore Ave. at 8:38 p.m., to check on the well-being of a confused male.
Officers responded to a Conifer Hill Drive unit at 11:30 p.m. to look for a missing female, but an area search was negative.
Tuesday
Police were called to the St. Johns Prep chapel and administrative building at 72 Spring St., to check on a report of smoking and drinking, but nothing was found.
Police went to 43 Cabot Road, at 4:28 a.m. on a neighbor dispute.
A juvenile prisoner was transported, at 7:31 a.m., to the Lakeside Detention facility, 629 Lowell St., Peabody
An officer was sent to the Putnamville Reservoir, 320 Locust St., at 12:33 p.m., for possibly stolen fishing gear.
Marblehead
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Ralph Road and Humphrey Street at 9:41 a.m. and cited the driver.
Another driver was stopped and cited, this one on Tedesco Street, at 12:14 p.m. and cited.
Three officers responded to a call for a disturbance, at the intersection of Humphrey and Lafayette streets, for disturbance. It could not be located.
An officer went to Barnard Hawkes Court, at 4:45 p.m. for a break and entry to a residence.
The cycle officer responded, at 5:33 p.m., to West Shore Drive on a general complaint.
The cycle officer and a cruiser were sent to the intersection of Waldron and Gregory streets, at 9:32 p.m. to investigate a complaint.