BEVERLY — Pottery studios were not on the list of essential businesses allowed to remain open by Gov. Charlie Baker on March 24, and again on March 30 when the closure of all non-essential businesses was extended until May 4.
That pushed Clay Dreaming owner Tracie di Angelo to get a bit more creative, as she had hoped to remain open in some fashion during the public health crisis.
On the day the initial order went into effect, just before noon, di Angelo, who is also a studio potter, stood by the front counter and became fired up when asked about what she thought of the temporary closure of her business.
"I think conserving people's mental health is just as important, if not more, than keeping liquor stores open," she said. "You know, I figured, like, you know, deeming us as essential to get through this trying emotional time is beneficial."
The business is vital for a lot of people, she had said.
"My potters are all, like, in tears at the thought of us going under, which we are not. I'm not going to let that happen," di Angelo said. "But yeah, you wouldn't believe...how important this is to people's lives, so we are doing everything we can."
Following the state's guidelines, she closed the shop to walk-in customers and initially planned to process orders online and over the phone with curbside pickup, like takeout restaurants were doing, and also deliver to homes. At the time, the business had a bright yellow hand-painted sign announcing its curbside delivery out front.
The 10-year-old shop is inside the building that formerly housed the Registry of Motor Vehicles, diagonally adjacent from Beverly City Hall, at 186 Cabot St.
But on March 31, di Angelo said they ran the curbside pickup as long as they could before the city advised them not to.
Now, di Angelo said, they are an e-commerce business offering pottery to go, in which customers can pick a piece and their paint colors and have it all shipped through the company's website. Once the ban on nonessential businesses is lifted, Clay Dreaming will accept the pieces back to be fired in their kilns.
di Angelo said they are trying to stay positive.
"We've got a great community," she said of those who have supported Clay Dreaming over the years and have been reaching out to help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.