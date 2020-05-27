DANVERS — There’s no whirring of hairdryers in the background as Cala Renee Mahoney speaks by phone to a reporter on Tuesday during a break between customers at her Beverly salon.
And the only people getting shampooed are the ones who have come in for color — not that there’s any shortage of demand for that particular service.
“We did a big promo on our social media, ‘show us your roots,’” said Mahoney, the owner of the Rantoul Street salon that bears her name. Many did, sporting an inch-and-a-half of the color nature has given them and holding out against temptation to use box color.
“It’s nice to see that they waited for us,” said Mahoney.
Mahoney’s shop is one of hundreds that re-opened across Massachusetts this week as the state entered the first phase of a planned four-step plan to resume regular life.
No blow drying and limiting the number of people getting their hair washed are just a couple of the precautions many salon and barbershop owners are taking to prevent spreading COVID-19.
Shops are banning walk-ins, instead requiring customers to make an appointment ahead of time. And customers who do get an appointment are required to wear masks as well.
Stylists are expected to change smocks between each client and are wearing gloves, eye coverings and masks.
Not every salon is taking all of the same measures, though.
Richard Dulkis at Messina’s Barber Shop in Danvers installed partitions between the chairs and his barbers are wearing shields, masks and gloves.
“We look like scientists,” said Dulkis on Tuesday.
Of course, women with visible roots and split ends aren’t the only ones desperate to see a stylist. Dulkis has some regulars who used to come weekly. After going without the help of a professional for a couple of months, he’s seeing some pretty shaggy customers.
“We do have some cowlicks,” he said.
But he’s also taking things slowly during the first week.
“We’re trying to ease our way back into it,” said Dulkis, who is also giving priority to existing customers.
Annie Chau, owner of Elephant Salon and Spa in Peabody, said she’s going beyond the recommendations by conducting screenings of both her employees and her customers, including a temperature check and questionnaire, and keeping track of results on a spreadsheet.
She is extending appointment times by 15 to 30 minutes, books only to about 50 percent of the salon’s capacity and is not “double booking” customers.
Just one customer so far has balked at her requirement to wear a mask, she said. Others haven’t had a problem.
“That was our priority, to make them feel safe,” said Chau.
At Tanner City Barbershop in Peabody, “some people are dying to get in,” said owner Jose Santana. Regulars have been following the shop’s updates on social media as well, and as soon as it became clear that he would be allowed to re-open, the calls started coming.
In a lot of ways, “it seems more efficient,” said Santana. With no walk-in customers allowed, he and the two other barbers in his shop on Main Street are able to schedule appointments, one per hour, with enough time in between to clean and disinfect, and once in a while, sit down for a moment or two after being on their feet most of the day.
Kayla Hayes, the owner of Bella Salon and Spa in Danvers, said so far, reopening has been “wonderful.”
“It’s been smooth sailing, I have to say,” said Hayes. “We had a good plan in place.”
The salon is limiting the number of people inside, and if someone arrives early for an appointment to the Newbury Street salon, they’re being asked to wait in their car until they get a text or a wave to come in the door. The salon is large enough, with 10 stations, to keep everyone at least six feet apart as well. “Fortunately, my cutting floor is really large,” said Hayes.
The salon has had to stop offering some services, like facials and waxing, for now at least. But they’re doing plenty of cuts (including men’s cuts), colors and foil highlighting. The salon is also building in extra time to each appointment, both to accommodate the extra work needed but also to have time to disinfect.
Then again, many customers are actually coming in with a new request: after seeing their actual hair color again, “some are growing it out natural,” said Hayes.
Hayes has removed the seats from the front of the salon where customers used to wait, just to eliminate the temptation to sit down with a magazine.
And at the end of a visit, salons are also finding new ways to avoid contact.
Mahoney’s salon in Beverly, for example, is having customers pay by credit card in advance.
And tipping?
“We’re using Venmo for tips,” said Mahoney.
The state has issued guidance for salons and barbershops: https://www.mass.gov/doc/hair-salons-and-barbershops-protocol-summary/download