PEABODY — Two locals who help provide Thanksgiving dinner to needy North Shore families every year said they raised more money and collected more food donations than ever before in 2020.
Brad Schulte and his family run the Schulte Family and Friends Annual Turkey Drive, which typically raises around $6,000 and feeds about 60 North Shore families a year. This year, Schulte said, the fundraiser is expected to bring in more than $13,000 in donations.
And for the past five years, Gina Goodwin and her family have been providing free Thanksgiving dinners anyone who requests one. Previously, she said, the most meals she and her family had delivered was 250. This year, she and multiple volunteers delivered 3,312.
“This year is completely different because the amount of people that are in need is like -- whoa,” Goodwin said, adding that her Facebook fundraiser to help cover the cost of the meals raised more than $17,000. “If you look at the numbers — 250 to 3,000 — you can see how many people are in need.”
Because of the amount of need in the region, Goodwin is extending her fundraiser through Christmas and, for the first time, providing Christmas meals.
"There's not enough words," Goodwin said of the many people who donated time, money, food and hand-drawn cards to North Shore families in need. She said numerous people provided fully cooked turkeys, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more. "The whole entire community came together."
Schulte said the high level of need made 2020 a tough year, and made him nervous that he would not reach his goal of raising $6,000. Instead, his family’s fundraiser raked in more than twice as much as that from more than 200 individual donors.
“Strangers – complete strangers -- showed up at my office with donations, sent checks in the mail, donated on Venmo,” Schulte said in a statement. “Crazy amount of good out there goes unnoticed, but trust me, they walk among us.”
Schulte said the money was donated to the Citizens Inn in Peabody, The North Shore Moving Market in Salem, No Child Goes Hungry in Peabody, The Salvation Army in Salem, and Lifebridge in Salem. He added that some of the money will be used to purchase toys to be donated to the annual Salvation Army and Beverley Police Department toy drives.
"Thanks to every person and family that donates," Schulte said in the statement. "The people who call me every year before Turkey Day without being asked, the new donors, the old donors, guys I grew up with, the young donors, my family, some of you have been donating every year for 10, 15, 20 years – amazing people!! YOU PEOPLE ROCK!!!"
Gianna Langis, the development officer at Citizens Inn, said previously that receiving donations from turkey drives like Schulte's is extremely important to the organization, especially this year.
"We're so appreciative of it, and it goes such a long way," she said, adding that one in 20 households in Peabody are accessing food from Citizen Inn's Haven From Hunger food pantry. "Anything you are able to donate we will gladly accept. There are a lot of people in need and we are happy to provide."
Langis said the coronavirus pandemic hit Peabody hard — the number of people taking advantage of Citizens Inn's Haven From Hunger food pantry has more than tripled this year.
