Salem was reporting 14 new cases of coronavirus in the city as of late Wednesday afternoon. That brings the total up to 102.
The city of Peabody was reporting 148 cases, and there were 41 in Danvers as of April 2. Figures could not be obtained for Beverly.
As of Wednesday morning, there were a combined 40 confirmed coronavirus cases at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, with four of those patients in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 58 suspected cases (3 in ICU), and 27 cases of confirmed employees at those hospitals.
Nursing home family resource line
A dedicated telephone line that will connect family members of nursing home and rest home residents with the information and resources they need was rolled out by the Baker-Polito administration statewide.
The new Nursing Home Family Resource Line will be staffed seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It was created so that family and community members have one central contact they can reach out with questions or concerns about the care their loved ones are receiving during the COVID-19 outbreak. Staff will coordinate across state agencies to help callers find answers to their questions.
Families and community members can call the line at 617-660-5399.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.