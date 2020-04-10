The city of Salem reported eight more cases of residents who have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday. That pushed its total to 125 reported cases. Three Salem residents have died from the virus.
Peabody was also up as of Friday, with 179 positive cases. There were 113 positive cases in Beverly, with at least seven residents succumbing to COVID-19.
Danvers officials report 134 cases confirmed in their town as of Thursday.
As of Friday morning, there were 47 confirmed coronavirus cases at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, down one from the day before. Seven of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 43 suspected cases (3 in ICU), and 31 cases of confirmed employees at those hospitals.
Over at North Shore Medical Center's Salem Hospital, as of Friday there were 98 cases among inpatients, 25 receiving care in the ICU, 56 cases under investigation, and 67 patients who had been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.
Helping restaurants survive
MassPay, headquartered in Beverly, has helped to create www.restaurantlove.org to launch a movement asking people to support local restaurants by ordering takeout once a week if they are able.
Normally focused on transforming the employer-employee relationship and experience, MassPay is pivoting to expand its focus to help restaurants stay in business during the pandemic. It is doing so in association with the Massachusetts Restaurant Association (MRA), Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation via the Restaurant Strong Fund, Dole & Bailey, Incentivio, and Image Unlimited Communications.
Danvers BOH revises order
The lines may soon ease to get into Danvers supermarkets as the town's Board of Health has revised its order that limited the number of people allowed in stores to 50 in an attempt to keep people apart to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Photos of long lines outside of Market Basket on Endicott Street have popped up on Facebook since the board on April 1 ordered a 50-person per store limit on customers.
On Friday, the board issued a revised order in keeping with new guidance at the state level, according to Assistant Town Manager Jen Breaker.
"Grocers are now limited to 40% capacity allowed by building and fire code," Breaker said in an email. The order also clarifies that sales of items in nonessential areas of essential service stores — such as jewelry and flower shops — are restricted. Garden centers attached to essential businesses are exempt from this restriction.
"The Board of Health reminds everyone to limit their grocery shopping as much as possible to reduce potential exposure and spread of COVID-19, and to leave nonessential purchases for a later date," Breaker wrote. "Additionally, any person shopping for essentials should wear a cloth mask and gloves."
On April 8, state officials issued a requirement that stores limit occupancy to 40% of their maximum occupancy level, except stores with a maximum occupancy of less than 25 people.
