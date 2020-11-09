North Shore voters on Sunday reacted with hope that the country’s bitter partisan divide can begin to heal after Joe Biden’s historic win over President Donald Trump.
Biden, the former vice president, promised to unify the country and end what he called a “grim era of demonization.” Voters on the North Shore expressed wary optimism that the president-elect could accomplish that mission and return a sense of normalcy to the country.
“It seems like he’s the right guy for the right time,” said Mike Keefe-Feldman, a Beverly resident who served as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention this year. “People are tired of 20-plus years of political combat on the federal level. The major sentiment (of the election) was, ‘It’s time to work together on what we do agree on,’ things like COVID or building our infrastructure. That means the government can start functioning again.”
Keefe-Feldman said progressive Democrats, not just Republicans, must be ready to compromise.
“I was an Elizabeth Warren delegate for the DNC and I’m probably to the left of what Joe Biden is,” he said. “I don’t expect to get everything I would ideally want in a Biden presidency. We’ve become so polarized that we’ve forgotten about the wide swatch of middle ground, and I think that’s the only place in government where anything happens.”
Hilary Robinson, vice president of the North Shore chapter of the NAACP, said she felt a “sense of relief” with the outcome of the election. She said a lot of people have felt unsafe in the country over the last four years under a Trump administration.
“It’s a historic election,” Robinson said. “When we have more Americans participating in the democratic process, that is a win regardless of who wins the election. I feel like Americans voted for democracy.”
Robinson called Kamala Harris’ election as vice president “absolutely historic.”
“Every time a new barrier falls, it really does show that it is the land of opportunity,” Robinson said.
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll also described the Biden victory as a “big sigh of relief” after four years of Donald Trump. She said she’s hoping that the federal government can begin working again for communities across the country, including Salem.
“We need Washington to work for people, for people on Main Street and for those that are impacted by the pandemic or other health-related illnesses,” she said. “Washington hasn’t frankly worked for a long time. If there’s an opportunity to pull together a coalition that’s going to get stuff done, that’s going to help cities and towns across the country.”
Driscoll said the fact that Harris will become the first woman and the first woman of color to be vice president was particularly gratifying, especially after Hillary Clinton’s defeat four years ago.
“For all of us who were in mourning following Hillary’s loss, there’s just a great deal of redemption.”
Arthur Powell, a Democratic State Committee member from Beverly, said this is not the time for Democrats to “gloat” over the Biden-Harris victory.
“I think it’s an opportunity for everybody to take stock in where we’ve been and where we’re going and try to find some sort of middle ground for the benefit of all Americans,” he said. “I think Americans are looking for a day when there isn’t a daily distraction out of the White House. Folks are frankly tired of the aggression and the vitriol that we have seen over the last four years. I’m optimistic that folks are going to understand that we’re not all going to agree on everything. But it is in everybody’s interest to work together.”
Amy Carnevale, a Republican State Committee member from Marblehead, congratulated Biden on what she called his “apparent victory,” adding that she would like to see the process play out and all of the votes certified.
Carnevale said she is encouraged that Republicans could retain the majority in the U.S. Senate, which she said would force Biden to govern from more of a centrist standpoint. She said Biden’s call for cooperation between the two parties will depend in large part on the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives.
“There is an element in the House that is very progressive,” Carnevale said. “In the coming days we’ll see whether they put themselves on a path to moderation and working with Republicans or if they’re going to pursue a very progressive agenda. That will determine whether the two sides can work together.”
Ann Richard, a member of the Beverly Republican Committee, said she is not ready to accept that Biden won the election. She said she agreed with Trump’s allegations that the election was fraudulent. Trump has not provided evidence to back up that claim.
“I do believe that on Jan. 20 Trump will be reelected,” Richard said.
Therese Melden of Manchester said she was thrilled with the huge voter turnout and said the country can now “chart a different course.” Melden helped start We are America the Beautiful, a non-partisan initiative that educates voters on issues and encourages people to vote.
“If anybody can pull folks together it’s Biden,” she said. “He’s been in politics for decades and he has a lot of friends on both sides of the aisle. He can make an argument to folks to really appeal to their better selves. I think we’ll have a renaissance of science and art and politics. I’m hopeful.”
