DANVERS — In a direct response to Town Manager Steve Bartha’s decision to have “Thin Blue Line” flags removed from town fire trucks, some locals are hosting a rally in support of the police, according to Rick Bettencourt, one of the organizers of the event.
The rally will be held outside Danvers Town Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, Bettencourt said.
“We were disheartened by the decision to remove (the flags),” said Bettencourt. "What other way to show support and solidarity for the police than a peaceful protest?”
According to Bettencourt, the goal of the rally is to show solidarity with local police officers and ultimately convince Bartha to reverse his decision.
“The hope is that, as any movement, it starts small and with a few passionate voices that want to affect a change. We want to have the town manager reverse his decision and allow first responder families to support one another. We hope he realizes it's not a political statement affiliated with racism or white supremacy, that police are a thin blue line between peace and chaos.”
Scott Frost, the president of the Danvers police union, said that Bettencourt worked with him to confirm a time and place for the rally. He added that he found out about the rally from Facebook — the union did not participate in the organization of the event.
Both Bettencourt and Frost said they heard rumors that a Black Lives Matter rally will take place at the same time and place as the rally in support of Danvers police officers.
“I’ve heard rumors about it,” Frost said of the BLM rally. “But I can’t confirm whether there is anything official.”
The Salem News was not able to get in contact with organizers of the potential Black Lives Matter rally.
“We don't want the community to be divided. We want it to be positive,” Frost said. “We support the First Amendment right. If people come, we just want it to be respectful and peaceful. As a union, we just want both sides to be respectful. We don't want anybody to look bad.”
