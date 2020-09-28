Locals to 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' in downtown Peabody

PEABODY — Charlotte Jackson lost her husband of 50 years to Alzheimer's disease in 2018, and she doesn’t want other families to have to go through the stress and pain that hers did while her husband battled the degenerative disease.
On Sunday, Oct. 4, Jackson, of Peabody, and a team of passionate volunteers will take part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Jackson said the group will walk through downtown Peabody in an effort to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Jackson’s team, named Team Bill in honor of her late husband, typically participates in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Andover where a regional event takes place every year. But because of the coronavirus crisis, many of the teams are choosing to walk in their hometowns, Jackson said.
In the week leading up to the event, Peabody will “go purple” by illuminating the monument in Peabody Square purple and raising a purple flag at City Hall, Jackson said. Several local businesses, including Santoro's, Primo Nails, The NexMex Thing, Northeast Arc's Breaking Grounds Cafe, Peabody Shoe Repair, Granite Brewery, Rousselot and Olio are showing support for the event.
GraVoc and the Peabody Rotary Club are Team Bill’s two sponsors.
Jackson said she and her family, including her two sons (one of whom is Citizens Inn Executive Director Corey Jackson) and her grandchildren, have participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and raised money for the Alzheimer’s Association since 2012, when her husband was diagnosed with the disease.
“When my husband got it, I remember doing a lot of education,” Jackson said. “I remember thinking I could cry and cry about it, or I could do something about it.”
Jackson said Alzheimer’s is an “incredibly horrible” disease that affects everyone differently.
“My husband became very combative,” she said. “And he wandered for miles and miles, and then he wouldn’t know how to get home. It's sad when I hear someone has been diagnosed. We really need to find a cure.”
Since 2012, Jackson estimates Team Bill has raised more than $150,000 for the Alzheimer's Association. So far, Team Bill has raised more than $13,000 this year.
“I want to keep doing this, because I want to be able to live long enough to see a cure,” Jackson said. “As long as we can keep making the money we're making, we’re going to keep walking. We have to find a cure, and I really believe we are pretty close to one, at least one that will help people with early onset.”
Team Bill is planning to meet at the monument downtown at 9 a.m. on Oct. 4. They will split up into two groups, which will walk 1- and 3-mile routes through downtown Peabody in an effort to raise awareness for the Alzheimer's Association.
Jackson is raising money through a Facebook fundraising page: www.facebook.com/donate/247832713083946/.
