WENHAM — The town's sole remaining selectman and the town's interim administrator are working out a plan to schedule a special election sooner than May to replace the two selectmen who resigned abruptly Tuesday.
Selectman Gary Cheeseman said that plan could be in place by next week. He expects to have details before the next Board of Selectmen meeting.
On Tuesday, both Jack Wilhelm and John Clemenzi resigned from the board, amid allegations of sexual harassment of a town employee by Clemenzi, as well as a more recent accusation from Finance Committee member Carrie Jelsma that Clemenzi had inappropriately touched her lower back and kissed her.
Cheeseman released a statement on Wednesday in which he hoped to reassure residents that the day-to-day functions of the town will continue as usual.
"I, as the remaining selectman, along with interim Town Administrator Thomas Younger have already consulted with town counsel on a path forward to our annual Town Meeting and the need for a special Town Election," Cheeseman said. "Additional announcements regarding the special Town Election will be made shortly."
Because there is no quorum of selectmen, however, there can be no votes. Instead, meetings will continue on an informational basis.
