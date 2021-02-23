Longtime Danvers surgeon celebrating 100th birthday

DANVERS — Dr. Hart Achenbach was a very special doctor, said his former patient Mary O’Beirne. O’Beirne was treated by Achenbach at Hunt Memorial Hospital in Danvers in the 1980s, but she said she still keeps in touch with the former surgeon and Danvers medical examiner.
“It was almost like he was a friend,” she said. “He was so positive and so caring. I’m grateful to him.”
Achenbach, who worked in Danvers for decades, will celebrate his 100th birthday on Feb. 26. His daughter Ellen Lewis, who lives in Groton, said her father no longer lives in Danvers, but she and their family want to make the day special and include their father’s former home in the celebration.
“We are hoping he gets 100 birthday cards,” Lewis said, adding that community members can send their well wishes to Achenbach by mailing cards to Bridges by EPOCH, 108 Littleton Road, Westford, MA 01886. “They've started rolling in, and we are very excited about that.”
Sue Achenbach, another daughter of Achenbach's, said she thinks it would mean the world to her father if he received birthday cards from folks on the North Shore.
"I think he would be touched," she said. "I think it will make him feel really good about the fact that he affected so many people."
Lewis said the family is also organizing a drive-by parade for Achenbach on Feb. 27 at 11:30 a.m. at the assisted living facility. The rain date is Feb. 28.
“After, we plan to gather on the sidewalk, social-distanced with signs and share greetings until he is tired,” she said, “And then he will get served his favorite meal which is coconut shrimp.”
Achenbach was born at home in Bringhausen, Germany, in 1921, but he spent the majority of his childhood in Orlando, Florida, Sue Achenbach said. She said her father served as a medic in the Navy during World War II, and that later inspired him to study medicine.
Lewis said Achenbach attended Harvard Medical School during the second half of the 1940s.
“My grandmother actually didn't want him to do that because she worried he'd meet a girl and not come home,” Lewis said with a laugh, “which is exactly what happened.”
Achenbach met Rachel Rock Achenbach while working at a Brookline hospital in the late 1940s, Lewis said. She worked in the psychology lab, and Achenbach used to leave a flower next to her microscope every morning, Lewis said.
Lewis said the couple married within a year of meeting and moved to Locust Street in Danvers in 1955, when Achenbach was hired to be the first full-time surgeon at Hunt Memorial Hospital. He worked there until the early 1990s, around which time the hospital was sold to Beverly Hospital. He also worked at Cable Hospital in Ipswich and, in the 1970s, Achenbach served as Danvers’s medical examiner, Sue Achenbach said.
Achenbach met O’Beirne in 1981 when he treated her for cancer.
“It's a long, long history with Dr. Achenbach and me, and I'm very very grateful to him,” O’Beirne said. “He was a different type of doctor. He treated me in a very individual way and with a lot of concern.”
O’Beirne said she was pregnant with her fourth child when she first met Achenbach.
“Most doctors said I couldn't go through with the pregnancy,” she said. “As a matter of fact, all the doctors said that, but he said, ‘I'm going to help you along and we’re just going to help you through this.’ That was amazing. He was very special for letting me do that.”
O’Beirne said she credits Achenbach with both her and her daughter’s lives.
“If anyone read my records, the book said ‘you cannot do this,’ but look at my daughter now. She is 37, soon to be 38,” O’Beirne said, adding that Achenbach even attended her daughter’s wedding years later.
Even when Achenbach retired, he continued to take an interest in O’Beirne's health, she said.
“It wasn’t about money for him. It was about caring for people and doing the best for people. He was brilliant,” she said.
According to Lewis and Sue Achenbach, their father was never a very emotive person, but he showed his concern for family, friends and patients through his actions.
"He was never a big talker," Sue Achenbach said. "He's more of a listener and an observer than a talker, so when he said something you listened. He was always very kind."
Lewis said she cherishes the memories she has of how her father told her he loved her just before she walked down the aisle at her wedding and the way he comforted her when the family’s childhood dog died.
“He had a real quiet dignity about him,” Lewis said. “He can be a tough guy to get to know, because he's never enjoyed small talk. There are moments that really warm my heart though.”
O’Beirne said even though Achenbach kept his emotions in check, it was apparent that he was a sensitive man.
“He just cared so deeply, I can't even tell you. He would kid with me, and he had a sense of humor in the hospital,” she said. “He got a funny kind of twinkle in his eye. I never saw him roar with laughter, but you could tell when he thought something was funny. You could tell he got it. He had a lot of personality.”
O’Beirne said she and all four of her children wrote cards for Achenbach and sent him fruit for his birthday.
Lewis and Sue Achenbach said one of their father's greatest passions was traveling and practicing medicine in other parts of the world. He volunteered for the charities SS Hope and Care MEDICO for many years, they said, and he served in more than 40 different countries.
“His favorite thing was to teach young doctors in other parts of the world techniques,” she said, adding that he still keeps small flags from all the countries he visited in his room at EPOCH. “He loved the teaching aspect of it. He also liked seeing how people live not as a tourist.”
Sue Achenbach said in addition to teaching, he loved learning from doctors around the globe.
"That really was one of the biggest things about him," she said. "He loved it so much."
