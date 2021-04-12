PEABODY — Dave Gamache is hoping to take back the City Council seat he previously held for 24 years.
“The day I walked out the door of my last City Council meeting was the day I wanted to go back,” Gamache, who served 12 consecutive terms representing Ward 5, said this week. He chose not to run again in 2013.
Gamache, 60, and a lifelong Peabody resident, said he intends to challenge Ward 5 councilor, Joel Saslaw, in what's shaping up to be a preliminary election on Sept. 14. Matthew Molk is also running for the seat.
“I got out because I had some health issues, and my kids were having kids and I decided it was time to sit back and change a few things,” Gamache said. “But I basically made the decision the day I walked out the door that I would be back.”
Saslaw, who hasn’t pulled papers at City Hall yet, said in a statement that he intends to run for re-election. He was first elected in 2013.
“I look forward to the upcoming election and will continue to be an independent voice on the City Council,” Saslaw said. “My goal is to always keep taxes at a minimum to protect the Peabody residents by continuing to make fiscally sound decisions. COVID has not hindered my contact with my constituents at all. I have been extremely busy during this pandemic keeping in touch with residents and addressing their quality of life concerns. I intend to keep doing that and am confident the residents feel I have done a good job representing them over the last several years.”
Molk, who is making his first bid for office, said in a statement that he is excited to run against both Gamache and Saslaw.
"I have been given the unique opportunity to not only face off against the current Ward 5 Councilor but also his predecessor in the same election," Molk said. "I am excited to occupy the role of ‘the next generation’ in this race where it will be a battle of old ideas versus new ideas. It is a role where I will thrive."
The last day to pull papers, according to City Clerk Allyson Danforth, is July 23. Papers must be returned to City Hall by July 27.
Gamache said that even though he hasn’t been on council in several years, he's continued to follow local government closely.
“I’m still in touch with a lot of city councilors there now, and I work for the city as we speak as the facilities coordinator,” he said. “I have a lot of work to do with what is going on in the buildings and schools and all that stuff. You can keep an ear to the ground and pick up on whatever the chatter is.”
There are rules prohibiting city employees from serving on the City Council, Gamache acknowledged, saying he plans to retire Oct. 1 regardless of the outcome of the election.
“I chose this time (to run) because I'm retiring and I don't really like the way things are going within the city,” he said.
Gamache, who has lived in a mobile home park off Route 1 for 33 years, said he hopes his deep Peabody roots and past experience will be attractive to voters.
“I've been around, and I like to get along with the local people and what is going on,” he said. “I found it a challenge to try and help, whether it be with the mobile home parks, the condominium association, or whether it be the average neighbor. That is what I enjoy doing.”
He said he is proud of the role he played in economic development along Route 1.
“We cleaned it up quite a bit, changed a lot of the businesses up there and got it to be a viable economic development area,” he said. “I’m happy with the way industrial parks have been built, and unfortunately with today's economic times, they're not as flourishing as they should be, but we can work on that.”
Gamache sees many issues ahead for the council to tackle, including managing the impact of affordable housing on Ward 5 and the surrounding community and keeping an eye on the city’s budget. He said more spending is also needed on preventative maintenance for city buildings along with a "proactive" approach toward facilities and infrastructure instead of "reactive."
“Those issues are always going to be issues concerning the budget, and it's something we have to really look at because not only cities and towns are hurting, but our citizens are hurting," he said. "In this day and age, you really can't spend a lot of money and expect the taxpayers to pay up. That would be one of the first things I look at: To try and alleviate some of the burden on the taxpayers to address potential increases in the budget.”
Gamache lives with his wife Betty Gamache, and together they have three adult children and four grandchildren.
So far, incumbent councilors Ryan Melville, Jon Turco, Tom Gould and Tom Rossignoll, along with challenger Bukia Chalvire have pulled papers with the intent of running for Councilor-At-Large. Mark O’Neill pulled papers to seek a new term in Ward 6, Julie Daigle is running for Ward 4, Stephanie Peach is mounting a challenge to Jim Moutsoulas for his Ward 3 seat, Peter McGinn is is seeking a new term in Ward 2, and Craig Welton pulled papers for re-election in Ward 1.
Ward 4 Councilor Ed Charest had not pulled nomination papers, as of Friday, but told The Salem News previously he does intend to run again. Councilor at-large Anne Manning-Martin had also not pulled papers as of Friday.
