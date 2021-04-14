Lord fills newly-created remote learning post 

PEABODY — Chris Lord, who has served as the assistant superintendent for almost three years, will soon step into a new role focused on helping the district develop, implement and run a fully remote learning program.
During Tuesday night's meeting, the School Committee unanimously approved Kelly Chase to take over the position of assistant superintendent of curricula, instruction and assessment in July when Lord moves on to the role of executive director of remote learning and community partnerships.
“We are looking to create a remote school, and Chris has done a great job with the remote kids and teachers this year,” Superintendent Josh Vadala said about some of the reasoning for creating Lord’s new role. “Its a unique skill set, and he's really good at it so we want to support him through that.”
According to Vadala, Lord will continue his work forming and maintaining community partnerships with various organizations like the Peabody Education Foundation, Salem State University and Endicott College
Vadala said the district first started exploring the possibility of creating a position focused on remote learning earlier this year
“It really started to pick up steam when we went back to full in-person learning,” Vadala explained. “Once we announced we were returning to fully in-person learning at the end of February, many of our families reached out and said ‘we are remote and we would like to stay remote through the end of the year.’”
Vadala said when the administration quizzed families interested in staying in remote learning, some even expressed interest in remaining in remote learning next school year as well.
“We conducted a survey, [Lord] led a community forum to gauge interest, and we realized there could be as many as a couple hundred people interested in this,” Vadala said. “So at that point we said ‘Let's move forward.’ We want to formalize this, provide the structure we would need in order to be successful, and with that we would bring on a full time assistant superintendent to replace the district responsibilities he had this year.”
According to Vadala, Peabody recently submitted an application to the state to permanently allow families the option of attending Peabody Public Schools remotely in the future.
Vadala said offering a remote option post-pandemic would not only benefit certain families who said online learning better suits their schedules or learning needs, but it would prevent students from leaving the district.
“We saw over 30,000 kids across the Commonwealth leave public schools this year,” Vadala said, explaining that these students often transferred to private schools or switched to homeschooling. “We saw this huge decline in enrollment, so it really is important for us as educators to listen to communities and say ‘how can we support families?’ Part of that might be being open to a new model.”
Vadala said the district will pilot Lord’s new executive director position for a few years, but he “anticipates it will be there for as long as there is a need and a desire.”
“We want to make sure we are providing pathways and opportunities for all of our families, and we think this is a creative way to do that,” he said. “It is meeting the needs of a portion of the population.”
In a statement from the district, Lord said he is excited to work on this project.
“Our remote teachers did a phenomenal job engaging students this school year, and we saw that our students can and did succeed in a remote learning environment,” Lord said. “This is an opportunity for our district to create a personalized virtual learning program that can meet students where they are."
Vadala said remote students in the district will still have the option to participate in extracurriculars and athletics.
Chase, who is taking over the role of assistant superintendent, most recently served as the assistant superintendent of Malden Public Schools, according to her resume. Prior to that, she served as the assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and learning at Lexington Public Schools and in several other school districts in both teaching and administrative positions.
“She's got an excellent background, is highly qualified, and has done the job in both urban and high-performing affluent districts,” Vadala said. “Peabody is a very diverse community, and we have some elementary schools with a very high number of children with free and reduced lunch and some with a really low percentage. Her experience in both suburban and urban environments will really help us meet the needs of all our students.”
During the April 13 meeting, several school committee members expressed well wishes for both Chase and Lord in their new positions.
Vadala said salaries haven’t been negotiated for either position yet, but they will be publicly discussed when the school committee goes through the budget process next month.
