ESSEX — Multiple police and fire departments assisted in rescuing two hikers from a Cathedral Pines swamp Tuesday afternoon.
The hikers, a couple from Marblehead, reportedly were hiking in the woods off School Street and got lost. One of the hikers called 911 around 1:56 p.m. on after he and his companion were lost in the woods. Responders were able to geographically pinpoint from where the call was based on cellular data.
Officers and firefighters from Manchester, Essex and Hamilton were dispatched to search the scene assisted by Beauport Ambulance, Essex County Regional Dispatch, and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing. The search was aided by Manchester PD's Drone Unit and all-terrain vehicle, and a state police helicopter.
Manchester Police Lt. Mark McCoy and Essex Officer Daniel Bruce reportedly found the two lost hikers and led them back to their car. Both were reportedly uninjured.
"We found them lost and disoriented in the swamp," said McCoy. "They didn't know how to get out."
In a prepared statement, Manchester Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald thanked all of the agencies who responded, especially the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing.
“This is a clear example of interagency cooperation bringing about a successful outcome,” Fitzgerald's statement concluded.
The two hikers did not respond to a request for comment.
