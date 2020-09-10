Peabody
Wednesday
Police were sent to Walgreens, 35 Main St., at 10:35 p.m., for a shoplifting. The suspect was described to police and last seen on Foster Street. An officer located and apprehended the suspect and brought him back to the store, where he was trespassed from Walgreens for one year.
A 22 Andover St. resident called police at 2:25 p.m., to complain that her neighbor was taking trash out of her dumpster. The officer resolved the matter.
Police were called to the vicinity of Kosciusko and Lowell streets at 4:50 p.m. to check on a male who was lying on the ground surrounded by whipped cream cans. The 51-year-old Danvers man was transported to Salem Hospital and summoned to court on a charge of shoplifting.
Police were called to the intersection of Margin Street and Newcastle Road, at 5:10 p.m., for a juvenile on a bike who had struck the side of a vehicle. He was not believed to be seriously hurt, but was transported to North Shore Children’s Hospital for Evaluation.
An officer responded, at 5:25 p.m., to 3 Veteran’s Memorial Drive, after a caller reported his snowblower had been stolen. Officers quickly ID’d the suspect and went to his home, where the snowblower was found. The suspect claimed he had “accidentally” taken the snowblower. The Aberdeen Avenue, Peabody, man was summoned to court on a charge of larceny.
Police were sent to 6 MacArthur Road, at 7:20 p.m., after a neighbor called to complain about a loud party with music. The officer reported the contractors were still working to tarping the open roof before they left for the night.
Police stopped a Bartholomew Street woman at 8:45 p.m. and gave her a verbal warning for displaying blue lights and speeding.
Police were dispatched, at 10:43 p.m. to the vicinity of Bertucci’s Pizza, 15 Newbury St., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and multiple injuries. State police took over the scene. Two female parties from a 2019 Nissan Rogue were transported to Salem Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver, who was unhurt, was cited, but the charges were not shown. The driver of the second vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Altima, was also transported to Salem Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 3 Forbes Way, at 9:05 a.m., to document a report of unemployment ID fraud.
Police were called to the intersection of Lowell Street and Columbus Road, at 9:50 a.m., for an accident involving a motor-vehicle and a moped. The moped operator was transported to Salem Hospital for minor injuries.
A 15 Buford Road party advised police, at 11:48 a.m., that $123,000 had been stolen from their account. The officer followed up with Bank of America.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Pulaski Street, at 1:15 p.m. for vehicles backed up in the road awaiting COVID-19 testing at a free testing center in the parking lot. A person from testing center said they will try to divert vehicles and advise people to come back at a later date.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Police and an ambulance were called to Humphrey Street, at 1:15 p.m., for a bicyclist hit by a van. The cyclist told police he had not been hit by the vehicle but had been crowded into the curb where he overturned. He declined medical attention at the scene.
A Gerry Street resident told police, at 1:15 p.m. that a caller left a number, 609-224-1052, and a message that he’d be arrested if he did not call them back. He did not. He deleted the message.
A man called police at 2 p.m. and advised police his son had been riding his bike earlier today and was hit by an unknown vehicle while riding in or near the intersection of Spring and Elm streets.
A caller advised police, at 6:35 p.m., that two teen girls had taken a lawn sign, possibly a Trump/Pence sign, off a lawn. One girl was blonde and the other wore a hoodie, and they looked like they were headed to the beach. Officers were unable to find any parties matching the description.
Thursday
An Overlook Road resident called police, at 7:10 a.m., to report that when she came out this morning, the door of her Toyota Highlander was ajar and things in the center console had been jostled, but nothing appeared to be missing.
Beverly
Wednesday
Officers were sent to the intersection of Sohier and Tozer roads, at 4:45 p.m., for youths holding signs in the street.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 4:50 p.m., to the vicinity of 68 Cabot St., for a man sprawled out on the sidewalk.
Six officers, two sergeants, two detectives were dispatched to a Roundy Street apartment just before 5 p.m. for parties yelling.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to Charnock and Cabot streets, at 5:45 p.m., for another party down on the sidewalk.
Officers went to an Essex Street apartment, at 9:30 p.m., after a son reported his mother had been threatened.
Thursday
Police were sent to 50 Dodge St., at 12:15 p.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 74 Hart St., at 3:05 p.m.,for a motor vehicle accident.
An officer who was sent to a Bennett Street address, at 3:30 p.m., to investigate possible narcotics activity found drugs in the home.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police were sent to 108 Redington St., at 12:30 a.m. to check the house after the homeowner called to report a basement window break had set off the alarm.
Police went to an apartment at 71 Greenwood Way after being notified by Salem police that a woman in a vehicle registered at that address was involved in a shoplifting incident and attempted to run down the store manager in the parking lot with her vehicle. There was no answer.
Police were sent to 49 Greenwood Ave., at 12:24 p.m. after the resident reported two vehicles had been broken into overnight.
Police went to 109 Walker Road, at 1:55 p.m., to investigate a report of a possible scam.
Police were sent to Humphrey Street at 2:50 p.m., to look for a group of kids riding bikes in the street and tying up traffic.
Fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 3:35 p.m. to the area outside of Panera Bread, 433 Paradise Road, to assist a person who had fallen.
Middleton
Monday, Aug. 31
Police were sent to the intersection of Maple Street and Kenney Road, at 9:10 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Assisted state police with a vehicle search, at 2:15 p.m., on South Main Street and the Danvers line.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Police were sent to North Main Street at Alliance Motor Group to direct traffic around a fallen tree.
A driver was stopped at 1:50 p.m., on South Main Street and cited for operating a motor vehicle without a current inspection sticker.
Friday, Sept. 4
An officer was sent to School St., at 2 p.m. to address as issue of illegal burning.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Officers were sent to a South Main Street address, at 3:35 p.m., for reports of an illegal gathering.
At 4:30 p.m., police were sent to the former American Glue & Resin plant on School Street, for kids reportedly smashing glass at an abandoned warehouse.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Police and fire were dispatched, at 6:10 a.m., to Piedmont Street, for a fire in abandoned business. An outlying building was destroyed, but there were no injuries.
Officers were sent to Memorial Drive, at 10:15 p.m. for a party disturbing the neighborhood with a vehicle and threatening the neighbors. Police arrested Joshua Martinez, 36, of 43 Canton St., Lowell. Martinez was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle; possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; improper operation of a motor vehicle; idling the engine on a stopped vehicle for over 5 minutes; disturbing the peace; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; assault and battery on a police officer; and assault with a dangerous weapon.
