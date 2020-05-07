Lowell Street paving project has begun

PEABODY — Work to resurface a busy 1.3-mile stretch of Lowell Street from Forest Street to Fire Department headquarters has begun now that National Grid gas line work has wrapped up.
Crews were out Wednesday milling a section of Lowell Street from Forest Street to Orchard Street, Department of Public Services Director Robert Labossiere said. Work will progress in the direction of Peabody Square on Thursday, weather permitting.
The contractor will also be milling Crowninshield and Kosciusko streets, which are off Lowell Street, with that work finishing Friday or Monday, he said.
The milling process grinds the road surface in preparation for new pavement.
Over the next few weeks, another contractor will be inspecting so-called subsurface utilities, preparing manhole covers and catch basins in preparation for paving around June 1, he said.
"We have to do some concrete work on all the structures - the manholes, drainage, sewer and the catch basin grates," Labossiere said. "They've got to adjust those and fix those. And then we also have to do some concrete work for handicap ramps on the sidewalks."
Another contractor will be doing that ramp work.
The paving project costs $300,000, and it's being paid for with state money left over in the city budget from last year.
The project had been scheduled for the fall, but was postponed until the spring due to National Grid contractors working it the area.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews.
