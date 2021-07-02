PEABODY — Life Time Northshore wants to provide a little boost for the Northshore Mall.
The approximately 130,000 square foot luxury lifestyle and wellness resort opens for business Friday. It includes a gym, group fitness classes, personal training, basketball leagues, a basketball court, child care, a cafe, a lounge, a spa, a full-time chiropractor, a water slide, indoor and outdoor pools, and several hot tubs.
Jason Thunstrom, the senior vice president of corporate communications of Life Time — a chain of 158 gyms and resorts across North America — previously formed a relationship with Simon Properties, the company that owns the Northshore Mall.
“On average, we get 2,500 to 3,500 visits every single day at these facilities,” Thunstrom said. “So we continue to demonstrate that Life Time is a force to bring your family here, and while they're here, with one stop of the car, they can also go to one of the restaurants here or get some shopping done. So it's all about convenience as well.”
In the past, malls depended on “anchor” stores and businesses to draw customers, Thunstrom said.
“The old anchor store model, which served its purpose for decades, has sort of started to die off,” Thunstrom said. “And we've all heard about Penny's and Sears and even some Macy's stores closing.”
Thunstrom said Life Time’s founder and CEO, Bahram Akradi, believed Life Time could be a new “anchor.”
“It will bring you traffic to your mall and therefore serve the retailers,” Thunstrom said.
Thunstrom said the new facility also benefits the region economically since, depending on the time of year, the resort maintains a staff of up to 300 people.
“And most of those are people from the local market,” he said.
According to Thunstrom, Life Time Northshore individual memberships begin at $149 per month. This membership includes most amenities including the gym, pool, and group fitness classes. Members can pay additional fees for spa treatments, personal training and food from the cafe.
Higher cost memberships are available for couples and families, Thunstrom said.
“The philosophy is: we want to build a building that even at the peak time — which would be Saturday morning, Monday morning, really any morning or late afternoon— you can always get a locker, parking space, a piece of equipment and get in the class you want,” Thunstrom said about the number of members the club can accommodate. “So it's fair to say that we can handle multiple thousands of memberships.”
Life Time is open from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
