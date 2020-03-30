LYNN — Lynn District Court, which serves five North Shore communities, including Marblehead and Swampscott, has been temporarily closed, Trial Court officials said Monday.
The closure is temporary, pending employee evaluation for COVID-19, said spokeswoman Erika Gully-Santiago. No re-opening date has been set.
Emergency matters for residents of Marblehead, Swampscott, Lynn, Saugus and Nahant are being handled temporarily by Peabody District Court.
All of the state's courts have been closed to the general public except for emergency matters, but employees have been staffing the buildings and handling emergency matters.
Last week, however, the Trial Court announced that 17 other courts were being temporarily closed to both the public and employees for cleaning and to allow 14 days to pass from the last time an infected person last worked in the building.
"As recommended by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, those working at one of these courthouses should self-quarantine to monitor their health until the court reopens," court officials said.
Salem's Ruane Judicial Center, which houses the Essex County Superior Court, Salem District and Juvenile courts and Northeast Housing Court, remains open.
