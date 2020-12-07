PEABODY — Police are looking for the public's help in investigating a non-fatal shooting early Monday on Lowell Street near Peabody City Hall.
Police went to the area outside 30 Lowell St. just after 1 a.m. for a reported shooting and found a 26-year-old Lynn man who said he had just been shot.
The man was given first aid and then taken to Lahey Hospital with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation by Peabody police and detectives and detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney's office, Chief Tom Griffin said in a press release.
They are asking anyone with information to contact Peabody police at 978-531-1212 or 978-538-8634.
