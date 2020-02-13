DANVERS — A Lynn man is being held without bail on gun and drug charges following a raid on a room at the Motel 6 on Route 1 early Wednesday morning.
Darryl Reynolds, 33, is facing charges of being an armed career criminal, as well as two counts each of possessing handguns and ammunition without a license and distribution of heroin. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment later Wednesday in Salem District Court.
Reynolds has been ordered held without bail pending a hearing on Feb. 19 to determine whether he poses a danger.
Lynn and state police had been looking into reports of a man who went by the name "D" who was dealing heroin out of a BMW convertible in the Lynn area, according to court papers.
After a series of undercover purchases from Reynolds, police say, they got a warrant and found him at the Motel 6, along with several other individuals.
The BMW was towed, and during an inventory search, police found a Gucci bag that contained two handguns, one of them a .380 Smith and Wesson and the other a .25 caliber Phoenix Arms, a stun gun, a bag of unknown white powder, and other items indicative of possible drug distribution, according to a police report.
