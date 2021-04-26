LYNN — The city of Lynn will ask a judge on Wednesday to shut down a Lynn tax preparation business whose operator has not only ignored orders to comply with the governor's mask mandate but has banned the use of masks inside her store.
"The defendant's continued operation of this business during this pandemic poses a serious risk to not only its employees at the business but also to members of the public and first responders," reads the city's complaint against Ariana Murrell-Rosario and Liberty Tax Services.
The suit, filed Friday afternoon in Salem Superior Court, is the latest development in a months-long standoff between Murrell-Rosario and local, state and federal officials over the mask requirement.
Lynn police have been called to the Lewis Street business, a franchise tax preparation service, nearly half a dozen times. One caller, a pregnant customer, told police she feared for the safety of her unborn child after she was told she could not stay if she insisted on wearing her KN-95 mask, according to a police report attached to the complaint.
Earlier this month, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration levied a $136,532 fine against the business for prohibiting masks, failing to maintain social distancing, and refusing to implement other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The city has also repeatedly fined the business for violations of the order after inspections by the health department. Last month, the city issued the business a cease and desist order.
The state's Department of Labor Standards has also issued a cease and desist order.
During an appeal of the Lynn cease and desist order, Murrell-Rosario claimed that masks contribute to spreading other illnesses, including HIV, and said she would not allow their use in her business.
In a motion filed along with the complaint on Friday, the city is asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order that would prohibit the business from operating while the mask requirements are still in place.
The business is closed on Mondays, and a message left there was not immediately returned.
A spokesman for Franchise Group Inc., the parent company of Liberty Tax Services, declined to comment on the lawsuit, but in a statement posted to social media last week said, "Liberty Tax does not condone this behavior and supports the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s guidance on COVID-19 safety protocols and all state and local ordinances. As a company, we worked hard to inform franchisees of public health best practices to safeguard our communities from the spread of COVID-19 and are discouraged those efforts were unheeded in this situation. Our customers, employees and franchisees are the heart of our business and their health and safety remain our top priority."
The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in Lawrence Superior Court.
