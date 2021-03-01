TOPSFIELD — Nearly every day since the pandemic hit last March, about a half-dozen seniors have met for coffee and pastries on the outdoor patio of the Topsfield Bakeshop on Main Street. They bundle up in winter coats, hats and gloves to ward off the cold, but more importantly are staving off the bouts of loneliness that have become all too common during the pandemic.
The regulars at what they call the "breakfast club" say the daily gatherings and easy conversations have helped them stay connected during a time of increasing isolation that has especially impacted older people.
"We're mostly all alone," said Denise Brown, 81. "It's a place to go to talk to someone. It's a comradeship that has grown in a funny kind of way. It's become like a funny institution."
Many of the regulars at the breakfast club know each other from the Topsfield Council on Aging. When the COA shut down to in-person events last March, they were cut off from their main source of social interaction.
Brown said she was driving down Main Street one morning and spotted Vinny Mortellite sitting outside the Topsfield Bakeshop, so she stopped to join him. Others began doing the same thing, and soon there were a half-dozen or so regulars every morning.
Mortellite, 69, arrives at the bakeshop every day at about 5:15 a.m. and waits in his car for everyone to arrive. "I'm up early anyway," he said.
The group doesn't mind the cold, or rain, or a little snow. The coldest day was about 5 degrees. If it rains, they move the chairs under the bakeshop's awning. Sitting in his winter coat and gloves with his legs crossed one day, somebody said Mortellite looked like Bernie Sanders. Eventually the Bandereck family that runs the Topsfield Bakeshop bought an outdoor heater for them.
"They're all nice people," said Damian Bandereck. "It's great hearing about their lives, where they've been. They're always welcome here. They know that."
Bandereck said there's a "small-town vibe" to the gathering, with people waving and honking their horns as they pass by the shop on Main Street. On one morning last week, Town Administrator Kevin Harutunian walked down from Town Hall and bought everybody muffins.
"It's such a great town," Brown said. "I've been here since 1972 and it's still the same. Only the cast of characters has changed."
The group is so committed to their morning ritual that they even show up on Mondays when the bakeshop is closed. In that case, they all get coffee at Lela's Variety across the street and bring it over to the patio.
Brown said dealing with the isolation of the pandemic can be especially difficult for seniors who aren't adept at technology.
"We feel like we're kind of written off," she said. "We're albatrosses in the high-tech generation. We look really stupid and we're not."
When Brown talked about getting laid off from her job at Costco last March, Bonnie Gulick, who worked as a veterinarian, said, "I think all of us remember when we were told we were no longer needed."
There is one benefit to being older during a pandemic. Just about all of the regulars have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, making everyone feel a little safer.
Nancy Beirne, 77, said one of the good things about the breakfast club is that nobody has an "agenda" during their conversations. "We talk about stuff, not people," she said.
Beirne comes every day with her dog, Daniel, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, and gets him a "woofie" pie from the bakeshop.
"When you're alone and you don't see another living human being all day, it makes a huge difference," she said. "It takes the depression away. You go home with a smile on your face."
