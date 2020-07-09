BEVERLY — A major reconstruction of Bridge Street is probably still three years away. But officials say the time to talk about the multi-million project is now.
The state is planning to do a total reconstruction of Bridge Street from River Street to the Danvers town line. The work is not scheduled to start until 2023, but state officials are planning to release a webinar about the project's design on July 21.
People can watch the pre-recorded webinar on the Massachusetts Department of Transportation's website and submit written comments.
"It's important that the public see this and weigh in," said Mike Collins, the city's commissioner of public services and engineering.
The project involves the reconstruction of pavement and sidewalks along 1.3 miles of Bridge Street, a busy street through the Ryal Side section of the city. Traffic signals will be installed at the intersection of Bridge and River streets, and the intersection of Bridge Street with Kernwood Avenue and Kernwood Heights. The lights now at the intersection of Bridge and Livingstone Avenue will be removed. There will also be 5-foot-wide bicycle lanes.
"It's that rare opportunity to go through an entire street and bring it up to current standards and make it uniform from one end to the other," Collins said.
Collins noted that the sidewalks are difficult to navigate in many sections due to tree roots. He said most of the trees along the road will be removed and new ones will be planted, with a net gain in the number of trees. Room will be made for on-street parking. Some residents now park on the sidewalk, Collins said.
Ward 1 City Councilor Todd Rotondo, who represents Ryal Side, said the project is "long overdue."
"It's like driving a bumpy old roller coaster," he said.
The city recently held a meeting with neighbors at the Ayers Ryal Side School to talk about the plans. Beverly is spending about $600,000 to engineer and design the project, Collins said, then will hand it over to the state for construction. The state Department of Transportation lists the cost at $8.5 million on its website, although Collins said that could change. At this point, the project is 25% designed, he said.
Collins said the city is trying to get the design completed as soon as possible so that the state might start earlier than 2023. "Our goal is to move it up a year (to 2022)," he said.
The Hall-Whitaker Bridge is on Bridge Street but is not part of the project, Collins said. He said the bridge will have to be replaced eventually.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.