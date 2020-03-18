PEABODY — A first presumptive case of coronavirus disease 2019 in Marblehead, a declaration of a state of emergency in Danvers and malls and department stores closings were among some of the local impacts Wednesday of the coronavirus pandemic on the North Shore.
The Marblehead Health Department announced that a resident had tested "presumptive positive" for COVID-19, and that the resident is "doing well and isolated at home."
“There have been cases of COVID-19 in most states and across Massachusetts,” said Health Director Andrew Petty in a statement. “The Marblehead Health Department and the Town of Marblehead have been preparing for this. COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will continue to share COVID-19 information as it becomes available. Since the risk level throughout Massachusetts is rising and COVID-19 is now in our community, we will not be announcing any more cases of COVID-19 in the community.”
The town's health department said it would perform extensive contact tracking on the case, and it would determine and identify contacts. Those who are not contacted by the health department would not be considered contacts of this case. Those who have had direct, face-to-face contact with this person are being instructed to stay home and self-monitor for symptoms, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear within 14 days of being exposed to someone who is infectious.
The virus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to severe respiratory illness, the health department said, and most patients recover on their own. It can cause severe illness and death among those who are older or have a chronic medical condition.
Danvers, joining other North Shore communities like Peabody, declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, said Town Manager Steve Bartha, in a statement. He did so in consultation with Dan Bennett, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, and Public Health Director Mark Carleo.
“This action is being taken proactively and not in response to any confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the community,” said Bartha in a press release. "It helps us to prepare and gives the town the administrative capability to adapt town operations and ensure the allocation of more resources as it relates to COVID-19.”
Also as of Wednesday, all Danvers public buildings, including the Peabody Institute Library, were closed to the public until April 5. Those closures may be subject to change depending on the circumstances. Local officials are still working behind the scenes to provide core town services. Much of the town's business can be conducted online, and there will be limited staff at Town Hall to answer phones and coordinate with local, state and federal officials.
The area's malls and some large department stores Wednesday also announced closings through the end of the month in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease.
Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group announced it will close all of its retail properties, including "Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills" in the U.S., with the closings starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, with the properties slated to reopen March 29.
Simon made the announcement "after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19."
Simon owns and operates the Northshore Mall in Peabody and the Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers. The Northshore Mall had already shortened its hours in response to the outbreak.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, chairman, CEO and president of Simon, in a press release.
As for other retailers, the Northshore Mall's website states that each store or restaurant's hours may vary, and it urged customers to check their individual websites. Restaurants statewide have been ordered closed to those dining on-premises, but some are offering takeout service.
Macy's Inc. also announced it will temporarily close all of its stores, including Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, from March 17 through March 31. Macy's has a large department store at the Northshore Mall. It's e-commerce sites will continue to serve customers.
J.C. Penney Co. Inc., which has a department store at the Northshore Mall, also announced Wednesday it was temporarily closing its stores and business offices on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with stores and offices scheduled to reopen April 2.
Nordstrom, which has a large department store at the Northshore Mall, also announced a two-week closure of all its stores starting March. 17, according to its website. Nordstrom also announced it will be providing store employees pay and benefits and additional resources.
