SALEM — A Salem man who was supposed to be confined to his home awaiting trial in a Beverly robbery is now being held without bail after police say he fired a handgun into a neighbor’s apartment on Lafayette Street Tuesday night.
Jovan Lee Cortes Amaral, 19, of 190 Lafayette St., pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday afternoon on a string of charges including discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and possessing ammunition without a license, wanton destruction of property valued at more than $1,200, resisting arrest and trespassing.
He is being held without bail pending a hearing on Oct. 14 to determine whether his release poses a danger to the community as well as whether he violated the terms of his earlier release in the October 2019 Beverly robbery case.
Salem police detectives were conducting surveillance in the area of the shooting, near 185-187 Lafayette St., late Tuesday evening, when they spotted a man in dark colored clothing who suddenly began firing shots into the building, prosecutor Michael Varone said.
The detectives were close enough to see the muzzle flash, said the prosecutor. They estimate that five shots were fired at the building, one of them traveling through one window and out another — and directly past where, just minutes earlier, a woman had been sitting, said Varone.
Detective Sgt. Kevin St. Pierre began chasing the shooter on foot while other detectives followed in their unmarked police car.
The suspect, later identified as Amaral, ran down a driveway near 190 Lafayette St., then through yards between Fairfield and Gardner streets, breaking a fence, discarding a mask, sweatshirt and the gun, which was found in a dumpster behind an address on Gardner.
Amaral was found in a bulkhead behind 12 Gardner St. just before 11 p.m.
As city and Salem State University police and a police dog converged on the area, a woman — Amaral’s mother — came outside. She heard her son’s name and asked if he had been shot. When officers told her no, she began crying and then asked if anyone else had been shot.
An attorney representing Amaral for the brief proceeding on Wednesday did not address the specific allegations in the case. The prosecutor offered no motive for the shooting.
After hearing the prosecutor’s argument, Judge Randy Chapman granted his request to detain Amaral, pending the outcome of next week’s hearing.
Amaral was one of four people charged the robbery of a Peabody man exactly one year ago, on Oct. 6, 2019, on Manor Road in Beverly. He was initially detained but later released on house arrest pending the outcome of that case, which is pending in Salem Superior Court.
City assessors records indicate the building that was fired upon — a white, two-story building next to a gas station — contains four condominium units.
Police believe there’s no continuing threat to the community. Anyone with further information is urged to call the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 978-745-9700, or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.