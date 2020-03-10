IPSWICH — The lawyer for a Mattapan man accused of trying to kidnap a 65-year-old woman on Pavillion Beach in Ipswich last week says he will hire an investigator to speak with witnesses, whose accounts of the alleged incident are at odds with the woman's description of what she says happened.
Anson V. Frazier, 30, has pleaded not guilty to charges that include attempted kidnapping, resisting arrest and assault and battery, all stemming from a report from the woman, who said Frazier grabbed her and attempted to pull her toward his car, claiming he had a dog service she might be interested in.
The woman told police she was able to get away from Frazier by pointing to a man in a nearby car and telling Frazier the man was her husband.
Frazier's attorney, Anthony Papoulias, said based on his reading of the police reports, "it appears some of the witnesses statements are contradictory in terms of what they saw," with at least one of them saying Frazier didn't touch the woman.
According to court papers, police went to Pavillion Beach at around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday evening in response to two 911 calls, one from a woman saying someone was "possibly" being pulled toward a vehicle against her will. While officers were on their way, the woman herself called police to report that she had been "forcibly grabbed" by a man who she believed was attempting to lure her to his vehicle.
Frazier, driving a Hyundai, had already left. He was stopped on Jeffrey's Neck Road.
Patrolman Mark Ruggiero said as he was waiting nearby as backup while another officer spoke to Frazier, another woman approached and told Ruggiero that while she was at the beach with her child, the alleged victim "advised her to get back in her vehicle due to the fact that she was just victimized by the black male on scene."
Another officer took a statement from the woman, who said "the victim was adamant that Frazier attempted to lure her and force her into his vehicle against her will. Frazier allegedly stated to the victim that he provided dog services and offered these services to the victim."
When told he was under arrest, Frazier rolled up his windows and locked his doors. Officers blocked him in. Police said Frazier continued to refuse to get out of the car, which was still running.
Police say that the standoff continued for about 30 minutes. When officers told him they were going to break the window, Frazier again refused, shaking his head no. Police pulled him out of the car and arrested him.
Frazier was initially held on $2,500. At his arraignment, Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle doubled that, to $5,000 and added conditions that include a GPS bracelet, an order that he not enter the town of Ipswich while his case is pending, and submit to random drug and alcohol testing.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 1.
Staff writer Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.