DANVERS — A Danvers man pleaded guilty Friday to charges that he twice assaulted his 9-month-old son during supervised visits at a Department of Children and Families office in Salem nearly three years ago.
Under the terms of a plea agreement, Andrew J. Ambrose, 41, of 52 Poplar St., pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, charges that were reduced from the original assault and battery on a child causing serious bodily injury.
Ambrose, a former home improvement contractor, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail, but Salem Superior Court Judge James Lang went along with a request to suspend that sentence for three years and place Ambrose on probation.
Prosecutor A.J. Camelio said the district attorney's office was willing to spare Ambrose from further jail time as a result of a couple of factors — the fact that the infant did not suffer any lasting injuries and Ambrose's own significant health issues.
Ambrose's lawyer, Paul Moraski, said his client, who uses a wheelchair, has been told he has 18 months to live due to a blood disorder. "The prognosis is grim," said Moraski during the hearing.
Camelio said the abuse took place during what were supposed to be supervised visits at the DCF offices in Salem in March and June of 2018. The child was already in foster care at that point. The foster parent noticed red marks and bruises on the child after those visits, the prosecutor told Lang.
Ambrose had been held for a number of months following his arrest. Moraski agreed not to ask for credit for that time, however. That means that if Ambrose violates any of the conditions of his probation, he would face serving the full 2 1/2 year jail term.
Ambrose no longer has parental rights to the child, whose name has now been changed. The child's guardians are in the process of adopting him.
Ambrose agreed to obey all court orders barring contact with the child. He will be on probation until December 2023, a period of time that was chosen to run concurrently with a probation sentence he received for violating a restraining order in Lawrence District Court late last year.
