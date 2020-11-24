BEVERLY — The man charged in last March's shooting death of a Beverly man made his first appearance Monday via video for arraignment on a first-degree murder indictment.
Bruce Gunn, 64, who had recently moved to Beverly after serving nearly 20 years in federal prison on gun charges, pleaded not guilty to the charge Monday morning during a brief hearing in Salem Superior Court.
Donald Fogg Jr., 50, was shot to death in his Summer Street apartment back on March 13.
Gunn was indicted in the killing in August.
Friends of Fogg say that he had recently become acquainted with Gunn through a woman who cleaned Fogg's home.
Prosecutors have revealed little information about what led to the shooting.
More details of what took place could emerge during a bail hearing requested by Gunn's attorney, Scott Gleason.
That hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6. Gunn will remain held without bail in the meantime.
It is rare for someone charged with murder to be released on bail; unlike other charges, it is the only crime for which a person is not presumed to be entitled to bail.
