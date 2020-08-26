Man asleep in car busted for drugs, illegal weapon

Ipswich Police Department photoIpswich Police located and seized an illegally possessed firearm, a large quantity of drugs, a scale and cash Wednesday morning. 

IPSWICH — A police officer checking on a man asleep in his car by the roadside early Wednesday morning also found a large quantity of drugs, a scale, an illegal firearm and cash inside.

When Officer Mark Cecilio spotted a vehicle with someone inside on the shoulder of Route 133, at about 6 a.m., he naturally pulled over.

Inside, he found Richard A. McMullen Jr., 25, of Salem, asleep behind the wheel, according to Ipswich Police Chief Paul A. Nikas.

As part of a subsequent investigation, Officer Cecilio searched the vehicle, finding and seizing an illegal firearm, a large quantity of drugs, a scale and $383 cash.

McMullen was arrested, taken into custody without incident and charged with:

—  Possession of a firearm without an FID card;

—  Possession of ammunition without an FID card;

—  Trafficking in a Class A substance (Fentanyl) over 10 grams;

—  Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance (methamphetamine);

—  Possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance (Xanax).

He was arraigned Wednesday at Ipswich District Court in Newburyport, with bail set at $50,000.

Chief Nikas noted the "arrest not only demonstrates great police work by Officer Cecilio, but also the dangers officers face daily while on duty."

"Checking on a parked car during the early hours of the morning on the side of a busy road to see if the operator needed assistance ... resulted in a felony drug arrest that helped to get a firearm off the streets," Nikas said.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you