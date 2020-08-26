Man asleep in car busted for drugs, illegal weapon

IPSWICH — A police officer checking on a man asleep in his car by the roadside early Wednesday morning also found a large quantity of drugs, a scale, an illegal firearm and cash inside.
When Officer Mark Cecilio spotted a vehicle with someone inside on the shoulder of Route 133, at about 6 a.m., he naturally pulled over.
Inside, he found Richard A. McMullen Jr., 25, of Salem, asleep behind the wheel, according to Ipswich Police Chief Paul A. Nikas.
As part of a subsequent investigation, Officer Cecilio searched the vehicle, finding and seizing an illegal firearm, a large quantity of drugs, a scale and $383 cash.
McMullen was arrested, taken into custody without incident and charged with:
— Possession of a firearm without an FID card;
— Possession of ammunition without an FID card;
— Trafficking in a Class A substance (Fentanyl) over 10 grams;
— Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance (methamphetamine);
— Possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance (Xanax).
He was arraigned Wednesday at Ipswich District Court in Newburyport, with bail set at $50,000.
Chief Nikas noted the "arrest not only demonstrates great police work by Officer Cecilio, but also the dangers officers face daily while on duty."
"Checking on a parked car during the early hours of the morning on the side of a busy road to see if the operator needed assistance ... resulted in a felony drug arrest that helped to get a firearm off the streets," Nikas said.