BEVERLY — A man who was taken to Beverly Hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 Thursday is facing charges after an outburst in the emergency room where he was put into a segregated area for coronavirus patients.
Thomas Holladay, 47, of Boston's Fenway neighborhood, pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon during his arraignment in Salem District Court.
Prosecutor Dan Oste told a judge that police were called to the hospital shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday for a "combative" patient who had been brought in after showing signs of the virus while at a rehabilitation center in Danvers.
Holladay tried to leave the segregated area for suspected COVID-19 patients and became "loud and profane," Oste told Judge Carol Ann Fraser.
After a doctor told him he could leave, against medical advice, with a security officer, Holladay allegedly pushed a piece of medical equipment toward a nurse, hitting her in the ribs.
Near a registration desk, he became combative with the security guards and began yelling, causing spit to come from his mouth, said the prosecutor.
Security guards held him on the floor until officers arrived. When officers put him into custody, Oste said, Holladay began screaming at them, "spewing spittle," and saying that he had symptoms of COVID-19 and that hoped they got them too.
Oste asked Fraser to hold Holladay in custody, saying, "It seems pretty clear he will not follow any social distancing guidelines."
At jail, he would be able to stay in a segregated area and receive medical care, said the prosecutor.
"During these times where everyone trying to come together and work together through this, this is not acceptable," Oste said.
Michael Bencal, Holladay's attorney, urged the judge to release his client, who is a college graduate and, he said, works for The Boston Globe's advertising and marketing department.
"The Supreme Judicial Court has made it clear that unless someone is unreasonable danger to the public, he should be allowed to go on personal," argued Bencal.
Bencal said that there is no evidence his client intended to hurt anyone, and that any spit that left his mouth while he was talking was not his fault.
But Fraser pointed to the statement attributed to Holladay about hoping others would contract the virus.
"You indicated that Mr. Holladay is a college graduate and that he works for The Boston Globe," Fraser told Bencal. "At this point, Mr. Holladay is well aware he's putting others at risk of contracting COVID-19. I'm very troubled. I'm very concerned that Mr. Holladay's release would put others at risk."
While the judge did not impose bail on the new charges, she did revoke Holladay's bail in a pending Dedham case for 90 days, meaning he will remain in custody.
A pre-trial conference was scheduled for June 25.
Asked if he understood, Holladay responded, "Yes, ma'am. I'm sorry."
