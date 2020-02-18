SALEM — A Salem man who had the habit of leaving his belongings at a downtown restaurant — without purchasing any food — as he did other errands was barred Tuesday from returning there as one of the conditions of his probation on disorderly conduct and trespassing charges.
Jean Dion, 61, of 131 Bridge St., pleaded guilty to those charges during a hearing in Salem District Court. He was placed on six months of probation as a result of a plea agreement.
Salem police were called to Engine House Pizza, at the corner of New Derby and Lafayette streets, on the afternoon of Dec. 17, prosecutor Haleigh Reisman told Judge Randy Chapman.
Dion had left his belongings at the business while he went to a store down the street. When an employee confronted Dion, Dion threatened to punch that employee in the face, Reisman told the judge.
When police arrived and explained to Dion that he was no longer welcome at the restaurant, Dion stood outside, then began banging on the windows, making faces and yelling. He was arrested.
In addition to staying away from Engine House, Dion must pay a $150 fine.
