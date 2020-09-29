BOSTON — The North Shore businessman behind the failed Boston Grand Prix race has been indicted and arrested on federal wire fraud charges stemming from his alleged role in a leasing scheme, according to court documents.
John F. Casey of Ipswich is set to make an initial appearance this afternoon in U.S. District Court.
Casey is charged with failing to report more than $816,000 he received through both an alleged scheme to defraud lenders as well as $1.2 million he was paid by Boston Grand Prix in 2015 and 2016.
In court papers, prosecutors say Casey defrauded 11 lenders and four financing companies, frequently obtaining financing for ice arena equipment that was either never purchased or not of the value reported to the company.
When those loans came due, the companies learned that the equipment either did not exist, had been sold or pledged to another lender, or was worthless, prosecutors allege.
Casey was arrested Tuesday morning.
This story will be updated.
