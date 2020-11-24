PEABODY — A Woburn man who allegedly brought a loaded handgun and a state police patch with him to meet someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl at the Northshore Mall on Sunday afternoon is being held on $15,000 bail.
Peter R. Smith, 50, of 21 Grace Road, pleaded not guilty to charges that include child enticement, possession of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, attempt to commit kidnapping and distributing obscene material to a minor at his arraignment Monday in Ipswich District Court in Newburyport.
Prosecutors requested $50,000 bail in the case, saying the arrest was the result of an undercover investigation by Ipswich police, who posed as a girl online.
Prosecutors say Smith made a plan to travel to Peabody to meet the girl at the Barnes and Noble.
Officers had him under surveillance as he drove to the mall. Smith was also texting updates on his location to the person he believed to be the girl.
Peabody police, who were brought into the case to assist, stopped him as he arrived at the mall shortly before 1 p.m. Inside his 2020 Volkswagen Passat, they found a Massachusetts State Police patch on the dashboard and a loaded 9 mm handgun with one round in the chamber, a prosecutor said during Smith's arraignment.
Police also found a GPS device in the car.
"The facts are what they are," said Smith's attorney, Carmine Lepore, who urged Judge Peter Doyle to set no more than $5,000 in bail, saying his client was a bus driver who had been out of work during the pandemic. He offered to have Smith wear a GPS monitor and obey a curfew if released.
Doyle ultimately set bail at $15,000, with conditions that include surrendering all weapons and no contact with anyone under 18. It was not clear whether Smith will be able to post that amount. Lepore asked for the next hearing in the case to take place on Dec. 18.
Staff writer Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||