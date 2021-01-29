SWAMPSCOTT — A Newton man who may have paused just a little too long to peruse the wine selection is now in custody on an unarmed robbery charge after police say he held up a Swampscott liquor store Thursday afternoon.
Christopher Hoffmann, 35, of 924 Watertown St., Newton, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday in Lynn District Court. He is being held at Middleton Jail in both the robbery as well as on a Rhode Island warrant charging him with check forgery, according to police.
Swampscott police Sgt. Jay Locke said Hoffmann walked into Burrill Street Liquors around 2 p.m. and handed a note to the owner, who was working behind the counter. "All cash from drawer," it began, before concluding, "I assure no problem — anon."
The owner instead ran from the store and down to to the next intersection, where he called police.
Locke said Hoffmann grabbed $20 worth of rolled coins, and a mid-priced bottle of wine. He was walking out as police arrived.
Hoffmann dropped the wine, which smashed. He was arrested without incident, Locke said.
